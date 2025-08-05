MPs call on Government to recognise live comedy as distinct art form

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have called on the Government to recognise live comedy as its own distinct art form to ensure the sector can access funding.

It comes after the Culture Media and Sport (CMS) Committee held an evidence session on live comedy in April which found that, due to differences in infrastructure, workforce and audiences, the sector experienced significant restrictions when accessing funding bodies, including Arts Council England (ACE).

In a letter to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), MPs called for the sector to be recognised as its own art form in order to be able to access more funding and investment opportunities.

This comes days after the start of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest performing arts festival in the world which has largely been cited as the event that helped acts make their break in the industry.

The chairwoman of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, said: “The gathering of performers and audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe showcases the tremendous impact live comedy can have on people’s lives and the wider economy.

“But despite proving its cultural and economic importance across the country, a reluctance to see live comedy as a distinct cultural craft has hampered its access to the funding open to other performing arts.

“It’s time the Government took the first step to helping the live comedy sector continue to deliver the huge benefits it provides by recognising it as a specific art form and properly engaging with the sector.

“There also needs to be more support for its workforce and a real focus on making sure that participation in and enjoyment of live comedy is something that is open to all.”

In a letter addressed to culture minister Sir Chris Bryant, the CMS committee also laid out additional recommendations to protect the workforce including a voluntary scheme, similar to the grassroots music levy, for the biggest comedy venues, producers and promoters to commit to.

It also called on the Government to work with funding bodies to establish an “independent, accurate assessment of the size and distribution of the live comedy sector”.