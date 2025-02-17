Kim Leadbeater appeals to critics over amendments to assisted dying Bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Labour MP behind the UK’s proposed assisted dying legislation has asked critics not to kill her Bill in the parliamentary process before MPs have a chance to vote.

Kim Leadbeater told The Independent she understood she had “weeks and weeks” of work ahead after the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill committee scrutinised the proposal line-by-line.

“What I wouldn’t want to see would be that people do try and put so many amendments in that we don’t end up getting to third reading,” she said.

“But most MPs I’ve spoken to this week understand the parliamentary process.”

Parliamentary process allows amendments to be made throughout a Bill’s passage, provided they do not deal with sections of legislation that have already been discussed.

The Labour MP also warned that situations where people go abroad to end their lives with no scrutiny leave the door open for unethical situations.

“You’ve got people now who are terminally ill who are taking their own lives,” she explained.

“You’ve got people going to Dignitas, and we have no idea whether they’ve been coerced into it.”

Ms Leadbeater weathered a storm last week over proposed changes that would scrap requirements for a high court judge to hear an application in court, instead replacing it with a panel of experts.

“I think with those MPs who have genuine concerns, including me, we’ve got to get it right,” she said.

Labour opponents of the assisted dying Bill have said scrutiny of the legislation “feels chaotic” following the announcement of a major change to the proposals before Parliament.

Ms Leadbeater announced last week she will bring forward amendments that would replace a High Court judge’s oversight of the process with an expert panel including psychiatrists and social workers.

The MP said the move would strengthen the legislation following concerns expressed during expert evidence sessions last month.

But in a statement issued last week, 10 of her Labour colleagues said the “promise of High Court scrutiny of each application for assisted dying” had been a central part of Ms Leadbeater’s pitch to MPs at the end of last year.

The group, all of whom voted against the Bill when it first came before the Commons in November, said: “Supporters of the Bill insisted that it was a key part of the protections for vulnerable and marginalised people.

The process feels chaotic, with the Bill changing significantly from what was presented to Parliament at second reading 10 Labour MPs opposed to the assisted dying Bill

“Yet despite repeated assurances until just days ago the proponents of the Bill have changed their argument – and fundamentally changed the Bill.

“All MPs have an important job to do to make sure that the assisted dying Bill is fit for purpose. Yet the process feels chaotic, with the Bill changing significantly from what was presented to Parliament at second reading.”

Senior Labour MPs Florence Eshalomi and Dame Meg Hillier put their names to the statement, alongside Antonia Bance, Jess Asato, James Frith, Paulette Hamilton, Adam Jogee, David Smith, Yasmin Qureshi and Melanie Ward.