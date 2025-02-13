Bereaved families urge MPs to ‘remember’ them on assisted dying Bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bereaved family members of terminally ill people have urged MPs to “remember” them while working on the assisted dying Bill.

In a letter, they asked parliamentarians to “have us in the forefront of your mind in the coming weeks and months”.

The letter’s signatories said that “memories of how our loved ones died will haunt us for the rest of our lives”.

The letter was also signed by people with terminal cancer who said their deaths would “depend on the deliberations you make in Committee and the subsequent votes”.

Earlier this week, Kim Leadbeater, who has sponsored the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, announced she would bring forward amendments replacing a High Court judge’s oversight of the process with an expert panel including psychiatrists and social workers.

The Spen Valley MP said the move would strengthen the legislation following concerns expressed during expert evidence sessions last month.

Ms Leadbeater said on Thursday that she was “particularly impressed” by the argument that bringing psychiatrists and social workers more closely into the process would “provide extra protections in the areas of assessing mental capacity and detecting coercion”.

In a letter to all MPs, the Labour MP said the first two days of line-by-line scrutiny of the Bill had been “very productive”, adding that the debate had been “robust and passionate”.

A group of Labour MPs opposed to the Bill said the amendment would create “a whole new body with panels and a distant civil service Tsar to oversee assisted dying”.

The letter, signed by five MPs including Dame Meg Hillier, said: “Many MPs were already deeply concerned about the removal of the High Court oversight that they voted for.

“Now the Bill’s supporters are proposing a civil servant should make decisions on life and death, working with a panel that doesn’t have to even meet the patient.”

The other signatories of the letter were Antonia Bance, Jess Asato, James Frith, and Melanie Ward.

Danny Kruger, an opponent of the Bill, said the amendments meant dropping the “judicial safeguard” to “replace it with a panel”.

In a post on X, the Conservative MP for East Wiltshire wrote: “The new plan: drop the judicial safeguard, replace it with a panel – not a court – without a judge, sitting in private, without meeting the patient, without family informed or able to appeal against an approval; and approval must be given if the easy test of ‘capacity’ is met.”

Ms Leadbeater said she had sent all MPs a copy of the letter the committee had received from bereaved families affected by the current law.

The letter, authored by Pat Malone, states: “We have seen what happens when people are denied choice at the end of life.

“We have personally experienced the trauma and heartbreak that has been raised with each of you by your constituents.

“We urge you to remember us, and the thousands like us, as you continue your work on this most vital Bill.”

Mr Malone said his father Patrick “died in agony from pancreatic cancer”, adding “he asked for help to die but we had no way to help him”.

The letter’s author said his brother Michael “took his own life” while dying of the same disease, and his sister, Trudi, died at Dignitas after having motor neurone disease, having wanted to “die at home, in her own bed, with her family and dogs around her”.

Among the 22 signatories to the letter was Liz Reed, whose brother Rob Smyth died in Australia, where assisted dying is legal, with the letter stating he did so “in a place of their choosing, with their families holding their hand, peacefully and without pain”.

Concluding the letter, Mr Malone wrote: “It is too late for my father, my brother and my sister.

“It is too late for the loved ones of many of the people who have signed this letter, but it is not too late for those who come after.

“You and all of the other MPs have the power to transform our lives, and indeed our deaths, for the better.

“Please remember our stories and have us in the forefront of your mind in the coming weeks and months.”