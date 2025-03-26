Smoke-free nation will ‘boost jobs and the economy’ – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Creating a smoke-free nation could lead to a “significant” boost to the British economy and lead to tens of thousands of jobs, according to a report.

Experts examined what could happen if smokers spent their money on goods and services other than tobacco.

The authors of the new report, by Landman Economics on behalf of the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), said there is almost no tobacco production in the UK and very few other jobs which rely on the tobacco industry.

This means when people buy something other than tobacco, it stimulates more growth in the economy than if they continued to purchase tobacco, they said.

The authors point out most products and services purchased create jobs through production, manufacturing or providing services.

The report suggests when people spend their cash elsewhere it could potentially generate up to 135,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

And it could increase UK economic output by almost £10 billion per year, the authors said.

“Reducing smoking prevalence in the UK to zero would deliver significant economic benefits,” they conclude.

Author of the report Howard Reed, from Landman Economics, said: “Few would consider reducing smoking as having a direct impact on the country’s growth strategy but plainly this analysis shows that reducing consumption of tobacco can have major benefits to society beyond improving health.

“What is more, switching spending from tobacco can have a very rapid impact on jobs, whereas some of the health benefits can take many years to be seen.”

The report states: “It is forecast that achieving a smokefree UK – in which smoking prevalence in the population was reduced to zero – would increase UK economic output (measured using Gross Value Added) by just under £10 billion per year, and increase employment by just over 135,000 full-time equivalent jobs.”

The report has been published as the Tobacco and Vapes Bill returns to the Commons for its final stages.

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of ASH, said: “Today MPs will take a historic step when they vote in support of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, and they should do so in the knowledge of the many benefits it will gift future generations.

“The phased-out sale of tobacco will unlock potential for the next generation, not only by keeping them healthy but also ensuring there are more jobs and a healthier economy.”

If the Tobacco and Vapes Bill becomes law, anyone born after January 1 2009 will be prevented from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

The Bill also includes a total ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, including displays seen by children and young people such as on buses, in cinemas and in shop windows, bringing them in line with tobacco restrictions.

Disposable vapes will be banned from June under separate environmental legislation.

Sarah Sleet, chief executive of Asthma and Lung UK, said: “The passage of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill through its final stage in the House of Commons today is a vital step in our world-leading journey towards a smoke-free future for the UK.

“This legislation is the most important health change in decades, protecting future generations from a deadly addiction, which has devastated so many lives.”

Dr Ian Walker, Cancer Research UK’s executive director of policy and information, said: “Now is the time to take action and tackle the biggest killer in the UK.

“Voting for the Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a vote to protect the health of the nation. I urge all MPs to put themselves on the right side of history – supporting this world-leading legislation will help to create the first ever smokefree generation.”

Public health minister Ashley Dalton said: “Creating a smoke-free UK isn’t just a public health priority—it’s a major economic opportunity.

“Smoking costs the country over £21 billion a year, including £18 billion in lost productivity. Our landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill will phase out the sale of tobacco products, putting us on track for a smoke-free UK.”

It comes as a poll for smokers’ group Forest found that 39% support a generational ban and 24% would back keeping the legal age of sale at 18.

Commenting on the poll of 2,000 adults conducted by Yonder Consulting, Simon Clark, director of Forest, said: “Creeping prohibition won’t stop young people smoking, it will simply drive the sale of tobacco into the hands of criminal gangs.”