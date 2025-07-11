Hate incident investigation after bonfire topped with migrant effigy lit in Northern Ireland
A loyalist bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, featuring a controversial effigy of migrants in a boat and an Irish tricolour flag, has been lit.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed they are investigating the pyre as a hate incident. The bonfire is one of around 300 expected to be lit across Northern Ireland on Thursday and Friday nights, ahead of the Orange Order’s annual July 12 parades.
The contentious display has drawn widespread criticism from political representatives across the entire spectrum in the region.
Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland John McDowell described it as “racist, threatening and offensive”.
Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, described the bonfire as a “vile, dehumanising act that fuels hatred and racism”.
The boat containing more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets was unveiled on top of the bonfire.
Below the boat are several placards, one saying “stop the boats” and another “veterans before refugees”.
The Moygashel bonfire has become well known in recent years for contentious displays.
Last year, a mock police car was burnt on the top of the bonfire and in 2023 a boat designed to represent the post-Brexit Irish Sea economic border was torched.
Prominent loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said it was a form of “artistic protest”.
“Every year Moygashel bonfire combines artistic protest with their cultural celebration,” he posted on X.
“Their yearly art has itself become a tradition.
“This year the focus is on the scandal of mass illegal immigration.”
Earlier on Thursday police said they had received a number of reports regarding the bonfire in Moygashel and the material on it.
“Police are investigating this hate incident. Police are here to help those who are or who feel vulnerable, to keep people safe,” they said.
“We do this by working with local communities, partners, elected representatives and other stakeholders to deliver local solutions to local problems, building confidence in policing and supporting a safe environment for people to live, work, visit and invest in Northern Ireland, but we can only do so within the legislative framework that exists.”