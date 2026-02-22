Three dead and four injured after three-vehicle crash in Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have died following a serious crash near Moy in County Tyrone, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the three-vehicle crash in the Armagh Road area at around 10.20pm on Saturday. A red BMW, a grey Volkswagen and a white Audi were involved in the accident.

Tragically, two men, aged 31 and 48, and a 23-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were injured.

Assistant chief constable Davy Beck said: “At around 10.20pm, police received a report of a three-vehicle collision involving a red BMW, a grey Volkswagen and a white Audi.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services, however, two men, aged 31 and 48, and a woman, aged 23, were sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Four other people sustained injuries, three of whom are receiving medical treatment.”

A mile-long stretch of Armagh Road, Moy, remains closed on Sunday while investigators are at the scene.

Local representatives have said it is “dark day” as the community responds to news of the crash.

Diana Armstrong, an Ulster Unionist Party Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, told the Belfast Telegraph: “Today is a very dark day for families who have been plunged into shock and mourning following last night’s road traffic collision on the Armagh Road, Moy.

“I send my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died in this horrific collision, who must be totally at a loss to comprehend the scale of this tragedy.

“The toll of the loss of life in this incident has shocked the local community and many will be holding those impacted in their thoughts and prayers today.

“My thanks go to the PSNI and emergency services who attended the scene and transferred those affected for medical treatment.”

Local Sinn Fein MLA Cathal Boylan added: “At this time, my thoughts are with those involved in the accident and their families.

“I am also thinking of the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1654 – 21/02/26.

This is a breaking story – more follows...