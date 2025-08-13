Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost three quarters of families say their children have the final say when it comes to moving into a new house, a survey has found.

Seventy-four per cent of families in the study said the significant voice in any house move came from the children, according to the research commissioned by Zoopla.

Men (32 per cent) are more likely than women (25 per cent) to take the lead on the home moving process itself,

Male movers are more likely to take the lead in setting a budget (33 per cent versus 19 per cent), deciding on the mortgage (34 per cent versus 17 per cent) and arranging conveyancing (38 per cent versus 24 per cent) than women, the survey indicated.

Men also tend to lead in negotiations, with 36 per cent taking charge of the house price negotiations compared with 20 per cent of women.

A home move can have a huge impact on an entire family ( Yui Mok/PA )

Women are more likely to voice a dislike or reject a property (57 per cent versus 43 per cent) than men, the research found.

When it comes to making compromises, 31 per cent of men feel they more frequently make concessions, versus 25 per cent of women.

Zoopla commissioned Opinium to survey 2,000 adults across the UK in July and August who live with someone else in their household and have made at least one house move.

Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “For a significant portion of the market, the family home is truly a family decision. Understanding these nuanced dynamics is invaluable and it underscores the importance of open communication for a smoother, happier house hunt.”

Nigel Bishop, founder of buying agency Recoco Property Search, said that, in particular: “Families with young children, who would spend their childhood and teenage years growing up at the property, value the opinion of their offspring.”

Mary-Lou Press, an estate agent and president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark said: “A home move can have a huge impact on an entire family, such as school, college and university relocations, as well as longer commutes to a place of work – a move needs to be right for everyone.

“Therefore, it is positive to see that the children of many families are playing a key role in the final decision-making process for their next family home, which is more likely to lead to a happier and more successful future for everyone involved.

“Personally, in my professional opinion, I have noted that women tend to lead the general home buying and selling process.”