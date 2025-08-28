Mounjaro weight-loss jab ‘to be offered at discounted prices to pharmacies’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The manufacturer of weight-loss drug Mounjaro says it expects the costs of the jabs to be discounted after an official price rise takes effect on Monday.

Eli Lilly has suggested to pharmacies the cost of the maximum 15mg dose should be £247.50 a month, instead of the originally planned £330 price tag, which would have represented a 170 per cent increase.

But the new expected price is still double the current cost of £122 a month.

US firm Eli Lilly planned the price increase after US president Donald Trump urged America’s drug manufacturers to raise their prices abroad and reduce them at home.

It led to some UK users stockpiling the jabs, causing shortages at pharmacies, including at Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy and Superdrug.

As a result, the manufacturer suspended sales of the jab to UK wholesalers.

A confidential document from Eli Lilly to pharmacies sets out the new saving of £83 on the cost of the maximum dose, according to Sky News.

Lower doses of the drug, dubbed the “King Kong” of weight-loss medicine, will attract lower discounts. The six doses available range from 2.5mg to 15mg.

Some pharmacies have reported users switching to rival weight-loss drug Wegovy, which is cheaper, ahead of the Mounjaro price hike. Sales of Wegovy at one supplier soared by 2,600 per cent following Eli Lilly’s announcement.

The NHS has started rolling out weight-loss jabs through GPs but health chiefs expect it will take more than a decade to reach everyone who could qualify for the drug, and most users pay for it privately.

Medical experts have warned people not to turn to fake weight-loss jabs after fears the Mounjaro price hike could make it unaffordable for people “already struggling to pay for it”.

An Eli Lilly spokesperson said: “We are working with private providers on commercial arrangements to maintain affordability and expect these to be passed onto patients when the change is effective on 1st September.

“We are already seeing providers respond in different ways to the list price change, with a range of options available for eligible patients.

“We also want to work in partnership with the government to expand NHS access for eligible patients, building on the commitments in the government's 10-year plan.”

Side-effects of Mounjaro include nausea, upset stomach and heartburn.

According to the NHS, some users may experience more serious side-effects, such as low blood sugar, gallstones and inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis).