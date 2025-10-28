Full UK motorway closures for October 2025
Three roads will remain closed until 2026
Dozens of motorway closures are set to hit UK drivers this autumn as National Highways completes major works across the country.
Nightly closures will be a regular occurrence in October and November, meaning those who drive later in the day can expect disruptions and diversions. Closures for works likely to take less than 12 hours to complete generally run from 8pm to 6am.
Three roads are even currently closed until 2026, meaning drivers must prepare accordingly.
As the colder weather begins to bite, National Highways has also warned drivers to prepare for autumn on the roads. More than half (55 per cent) of all drivers don’t check tread depth before long journeys it warns, with a similar proportion not checking tyre pressure.
With tyre issues causing more than 53,000 incidents in 2024, the road authority is reminding drivers to check tyre tread, pressure and condition before journeys this autumn
Here’s a rundown of the road closures set to hit drivers this month, regularly updated:
M1
Northbound
- M1 northbound Jct 8 to Jct 9 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M1 northbound Jct 31 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M1 northbound Jct 38 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- m1 northbound jct 46 and 47 entry slip road carriageway closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- m1 northbound jct 46 to jct 48 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
Southbound
- M1 southbound Jct 23a exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M1 southbound Jct 22 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M1 southbound Jct 31 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M1 Southbound Jct 5 Entry Slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.30
M11
Northbound
- M11 northbound Jct 7a to Jct 8 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
M18
Northbound
- M18 northbound Jct 7 to M62 eastbound Jct 35 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
M2
Westbound
- M2 westbound Jct 3 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
M20
Eastbound
- M20 eastbound Jct 4 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M20 eastbound Jct 4 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M20 eastbound Jct 12 between exit and entry slip carriageway closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
Westbound
- M20 westbound Jct 8 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M20 Westbound Jct 1 carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.30
M23
Southbound
- M23 southbound Pease Pottage to Handcross Jct carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M23 Southbound Jct 8 carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.30
M25
Anti-clockwise
- M25 anti clockwise Jct 4 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M25 anti clockwise Jct 4 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M25 anticlockwise Jct 15 to M4 Eastbound Jct 4B link road closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M25 Anti-Clockwise Jct 27 to M11 Northbound and Southbound Jct 6 exit slip road and link road closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.30
- M25 anticlockwise Jct 15 to M4 westbound Jct 4B link road closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
Clockwise
- M25 Clockwise Jct 23 to Jct 25 Carriageway closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M25 Clockwise Jct 30 carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip road – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M25 Clockwise Jct 14 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M25 Clockwise Jct 15 to M4 Eastbound and Westbound Jct 4B link road closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M25 Clockwise Jct 15 to Jct 16 Carriageway closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.30
M27
Westbound
- M27 westbound Jct 8 and Jct 7 entry slips and Jct 7 and Jct 5 exit slip roads closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M27 westbound Jct 3 to Jct 2 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
M3
Southbound
- M3 southbound Jct 11 to Jct 12 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
M4
Both directions
- M4 Jct 13 Roundabout partial closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
Eastbound
- M4 Eastbound Jct 4b to Jct 3 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M4 Eastbound Jct 16 to Jct 15 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 20.30 - 30/10/25 06.00
Westbound
- M4 westbound Jct 13 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
M40
Southbound
- M40 Southbound Jct 4 entry Slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.15 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M40 Southbound Jct 4 to Jct 2 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 22.15 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M40 Southbound Jct 3 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.15 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M40 Southbound Jct 10 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.15 - 30/10/25 05.00
M42
Northbound
- M42 northbound Jct 5 to Jct 6 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
Southbound
- M42 southbound Jct 4 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M42 southbound Jct 7a to Jct 6 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M42 southbound Jct 1 to M5 northbound J4a link road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
M45
Eastbound
- M45 eastbound Thurlaston to M1 Jct 17 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
M5
Northbound
- M5 northbound Jct 18A entry slip carriageway closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M5 northbound Jct 18A to 17 - carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M5 northbound Jct 13 carriageway closure between slips – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M5 northbound Jct 27 to 25 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M5 northbound Jct 4 to Jct 3 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.30 - 30/10/25 06.00
Southbound
- M5 southbound Jct 28 to 29 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M5 southbound Jct 13 carriageway closure between slips – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
M53
Northbound
- M53 northbound jct 1 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M53 northbound to A5139 link road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
M54
Both directions
- M54 Jct 2 roundabout both directions carriageway closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
Westbound
- M54 westbound Jct 2 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
M56
Westbound
- M56 Westbound Jct 14 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M56 Westbound Jct 5 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
M57
Southbound
- M57 Southbound Jct 1 exit slip road closure – 27/05/25 05.00 - 01/05/26 05.00
M58
Eastbound
- M58 Eastbound Jct 3 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M58 Eastbound Jct 3 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
M6
Northbound
- M6 Northbound to M62 westbound link road closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M6 northbound jct 27 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M6 northbound jct 27 to 28 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M6 northbound jct 28 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M6 northbound Charnock Services closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M6 Northbound Jct 31 Exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M6 northbound Jct 4 to M42 southbound link road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
Southbound
- M6 Southbound to M62 Westbound link road closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M6 Southbound Jct 17 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M6 Hilton Park Services southbound exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M6 southbound Jct 12 to Jct 10 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 22.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M6 southbound Jct 4a to M42 southbound link road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M6 southbound Jct 4a to M42 northbound link road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M6 southbound Jct 1 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
M60
Anti-clockwise
- M60 Anticlockwise Jct 19 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M60 Anticlockwise Jct 25 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
M602
Westbound
- M602 Westbound Jct 2 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 23.59 - 30/10/25 06.00
M62
Eastbound
- M62 eastbound Jct 32a to A1 southbound link road closure – 29/10/25 20.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
Westbound
- M62 westbound Jct 25 to Jct 24 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M62 westbound Jct 25 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M62 westbound Jct 24 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M62 Westbound Jct 10 to 9 Carriageway Closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M62 Westbound Jct 9 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 23.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M62 westbound jct 6 exit slip road closure – 27/01/25 05.00 - 01/05/26 06.00
M621
Anti-clockwise
- M621 anti-clockwise Jct 1 to M62 westbound Jct 27 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 22.30 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M621 anti-clockwise Jct 27 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.30 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M621 anti-clockwise Jct 2 carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads – 29/10/25 22.30 - 30/10/25 06.00
- M621 anti-clockwise Jct 1 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 22.30 - 30/10/25 06.00
M66
Southbound
- M66 Southbound Edenfield to 2 carriageway closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M66 Southbound Jct 1 entry slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
- M66 Southbound Jct 2 exit slip road closure – 29/10/25 21.00 - 30/10/25 05.00
M67
Eastbound
- M67 Eastbound Jct 2 entry slip road closure – 10/01/23 21.00 - 07/02/26 05.00
