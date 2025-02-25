Man who died on M4 had been arrested after ‘online paedophile sting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who died after falling from height onto a motorway had been confronted by online paedophile hunters the previous day, it is understood.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested the man, who was aged in his 40s, on Friday evening during a live stream by self-proclaimed “child protection service” groups.

He was released from custody on Saturday and seen falling from height onto the M4 at about 6.40pm, before being struck by vehicles on the road.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious, with police preparing a file for the coroner.

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), as the death occurred following police contact.

A police spokeswoman said: “We understand this incident may be distressing for some people and we urge you to seek support should you need it.

“You can speak with your GP or reach out to charities such as Mind and Samaritans, who offer support online and over the phone.

“We would ask people not to speculate during this time and to respect the family’s privacy.

“We would like to thank people for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place. We understand this would have had an impact on many road users and we thank you for bearing with us.”

In posts on Facebook, the groups involved in the sting asked for people to “allow his family to grieve in a respectful manner”.

A spokesperson for the IOPC confirmed that it would be assessing the case.

They said: “We can confirm we have received a referral from Avon and Somerset Police in connection with a man’s death on Saturday evening.

“We will be assessing the referral to decide whether any investigation by the IOPC is required.”