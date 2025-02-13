Almost half of police forces record speeds of more than 90mph on 30mph roads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly half the police forces across the country have recorded drivers speeding more than three times the limit on 30mph roads, new data has revealed.

A total of 48 per cent of forces found drivers going more than three times the 30mph limit, while 90 per cent had clocked people driving at 60mph.

The RAC said one driver was even recorded hitting 167mph on a 70mph stretch of the M1 in Leicestershire.

The largest difference between the speed recorded and the speed limit was 161mph on a 50mph road in Somerset.

South Yorkshire Police recorded a speed of 122mph on a 30mph road, while North Wales Police logged a vehicle being driven at 88mph on a 20mph road. Both speeds are more than four times the limits.

open image in gallery Top ten highest overall speeds recorded ( Datawrapper/RAC )

The data came from Freedom of Information requests the RAC made to 45 police forces relating to the period from January 2023 to the end of August 2024, with 44 forces providing data.

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said: "Although this data is a snapshot, it shines a light on the incredibly dangerous actions of a few, that are putting law-abiding road users at serious risk. Thankfully, the police were on hand to catch these drivers."

Richard Parker, mayor of the West Midlands, said: "Too many people are being killed or seriously injured and we need to act now.”

Government data shows speed is the biggest factor reported in fatal road collisions – it is a factor in 58 per cent of fatalities and in 43 per cent of road collisions of all severities.

Speed contributed to 888 fatalities and 39,882 collisions of all severities in 2023.

Chief constable Jo Shiner, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing, said: “We know that some incidents of going over the speed limit can be genuine mistakes or errors, but the speeds cited here are clearly drivers taking deliberate decisions to travel at excessive speeds, putting everyone at risk.

“Speed limits are set based on many factors, including the road layout, what’s in the surrounding area and taking into account where there might be more vulnerable road users. Choosing to drive above those limits is reckless, selfish and completely unacceptable.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “There’s no excuse for those who risk the lives of others through speeding, and there are already tough penalties in place for drivers who speed.

“While our roads are among the safest in the world, we are committed to improving road safety, and recently relaunched our Think! campaign with a focus on speeding, particularly on rural roads.”