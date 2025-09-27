Mother and child escape home after car set on fire and blaze spread to house

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother and her young child fled their home with their pets after their car was set on fire and the blaze spread to the front of the house in a “deliberate attack”, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire in Cleggswood Avenue, Littleborough, Greater Manchester, at around 1.15am on September 6.

The mother and child were asleep when the car was set alight and were alerted to danger by the vehicle’s alarm, according to GMP.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stalking and conspiracy to commit arson. He was bailed pending further inquiries.

The force has released an image of a car detectives would like to identify, and said they want to speak to its owner or occupants.

The vehicle is said to have come from the direction of Hollingworth Road and left the same way.

It is believed it could have travelled to Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

DC Mel Jeffery, of the force’s Rochdale division, said: “This was a terrifying and deliberate attack that could have ended in tragedy.

“A mother and her young child were asleep in their home when their car was set alight on the driveway, just outside the front door.

“The flames quickly spread to the front of the house, and it was only thanks to the car’s alarm that they were able to escape safely with their pets.

“The trauma they’ve experienced is unimaginable. They are safe, but shaken and deeply affected by what happened.

“We believe this was a targeted incident, and while there is no wider threat to the public, we are determined to find those responsible.

“I’m urging anyone who lives or works in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell footage, or dashcam recordings from around the time of the incident on September 6. Even the smallest detail could be the missing piece we need.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or their live chat service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 205 of 06/09/25, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.