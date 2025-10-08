Second man arrested over suspected mosque arson attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack at a mosque.

Emergency services were called to the building in Peacehaven in East Sussex at about 9.50pm on Saturday.

Sussex Police had released images of two people wearing balaclavas spraying suspected accelerant on the entrance to the mosque in Phyllis Avenue and setting it alight.

Damage outside the front entrance of the mosque in Phyllis Avenue, Peacehaven, East Sussex, following a suspected arson attack

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon, and a second suspect, a 25-year-old man of no fixed address, was held on Tuesday evening, Sussex Police said.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The first suspect, who is from Littlehampton, has been released on conditional bail while the second man remains in custody.

Police said they are treating the fire as a hate crime

Detective chief inspector Mark Cullimore from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team said: “We believe there are people in the community who know who is responsible for this appalling and reckless attack and we are urging anyone with information which could be vital to our investigation to come forward. Please contact us or ring 101, quoting Operation Spey.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney added: “We continue to work with our local religious communities to support them and ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.

“If you have concerns for your safety or experience any hate or criminal behaviour, please speak to an officer or contact us online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”