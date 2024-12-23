Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Morrisons have apologised after customers have been unable to collect their food orders and have been unable to get discounts due to a problem with the More loyalty card.

The supermarket chain has faced criticism from angry shoppers ahead of Christmas, with today predicted to be one of the busiest shopping days as people stock up for the festive period.

Taking to social media, customers have complained that their online orders have been cancelled, with the supermarket saying their loyalty card scheme has been affected.

Deliveries may also be arriving late today, while those hoping to click and collect have been urged to wait for an email before heading to their nearest store.

In a post on social media, the supermarket chain said: “This morning we are experiencing some system issues which are principally impacting some More Card discounts and Click and Collect orders.

“For More Card customers who have Morrisons Givers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues. If More Card prices are not registering, we will apply a 10 per cent discount to the customer’s entire shop.

“For Click and Collect orders, we are asking customers to wait for an email to inform them that their order is ready for collection before heading to store. Some home delivery orders may be arriving late today - and we will be communicating directly with those customers affected.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for this inconvenience.”

open image in gallery A screengrab from the Morrisons website on Monday morning ( PA Wire )

One user on X wrote: "I’ve just wasted an hour of my life shopping at Morrisons only to find out by checking my receipt that I’ve been charged £40 more than I should because the More Cards aren’t working. No communication at all, so loads have probably overspent without knowing.

Another wrote: “Hope you’re not hoping to get any deals at today or use your card. Conveniently they are all down across all stores! Busiest shopping day of the year! No refunds apparently either.”

Others complained they had their orders cancelled with no warning or explanation. One woman said: “Thanks so much @Morrisons for cancelling my delivery without any warning. No contact, no email, phone call, nothing to explain why. Superb customer service.”