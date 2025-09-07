Morrisons cuts cost of hundreds of everyday essentials

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morrisons is cutting the price of about 650 everyday essentials from Monday.

Items such as chicken breast fillets, laundry pods, vegetables and enchilada kits are included and have had their prices reduced by an average of 18% and will remain on promotion for four to eight weeks, Morrisons said.

The cuts aim to help make household budgets go further ahead of Christmas, the supermarket added.

It comes as analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the country’s lowest-earning households saw their cost of living rise by 4.1% between April and June.

This compares with a 3.8% rise in the living costs of the highest-earning households.

The ONS said overall UK household costs rose by 3.9% in the year to June, surging from 2.7% in the year to March.

The price changes will be available both in store and online.

Alex Paver, pricing and customer director at Morrisons, said: “At Morrisons we believe great quality should be affordable for everyone, and we know that the cost of everyday products really matters to our customers right now.

“That’s why we’re cutting the prices of over 650 items, from fresh favourites to cupboard staples, so our customers can trust they’re getting real value every time they shop with us.

“These price cuts mean customers can spend less on the essentials and still enjoy the great quality Morrisons is known for.”