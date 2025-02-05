Everything really does seem better in the morning, scientists say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is no better part of the day than that early morning alarm, scientists assessing the mental health of Britons have claimed.

The mental well-being of people appears to degrade throughout the day with the lowest moods detected by midnight.

“Generally, things do seem better in the morning,” the University College London (UCL) researchers determined after analysing data from 49,218 adults over two years.

People in the study answered questionnaires, including questions such as: “In the past week, how happy did you feel?”, “How satisfied have you been with your life?”, and “To what extent have you felt the things you are doing in your life are worthwhile?”

Researchers added: “There is also an association with day of the week and season, with particularly strong evidence for better mental health and wellbeing in the summer.

“Measures of mental health were worst mid-week, with morning relief from depressive and anxiety symptoms not found on Tuesdays and Wednesdays”

For the study, researchers looked at variations in mental health (depressive and/or anxiety symptoms), happiness, life satisfaction, the sense of life being worthwhile, and loneliness.

Factors such as age, health conditions and whether people worked were taken into account.

The results showed that happiness, life satisfaction, and worthwhile ratings were all higher on Mondays and Fridays than on Sundays, and happiness was also higher on Tuesdays.

The researchers suggested that changes in mental health and wellbeing across the day might be explained by physiological changes associated with the body clock.

“For example, cortisol (a hormone that regulates mood, motivation and fear) peaks shortly after waking and reaches its lowest levels around bedtime,” they said.

However, they said the differences noted between weekdays and weekends may be driven by things such as the sequence of daily activities, which are likely to be different between weekends and weekdays.

Dr Feifei Bu, from UCL’s department of behavioural science and health, said: “Our findings suggest that on average, people’s mental health and wellbeing are better in the morning and worst at midnight.

“However, this pattern could reflect when people choose to respond to the survey, rather than a direct effect of time of day. For example, those already feeling better in the morning might be more likely to engage with the survey at that time.

“While these findings are intriguing, they need to be replicated in other studies that fully account for this potential bias.

“If validated, this could have important practical implications. Researchers investigating people’s mental health and wellbeing should take into account the time of day people respond.

“Mental health support services might consider adjusting resources to match fluctuating needs across the day – for instance, prioritising late-night availability.”