Morgan McSweeney steps down as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff amid Mandelson row
The Prime Minister’s longtime aide has resigned as he appeared to take the blame for the ‘wrong’ decision to appoint Peter Mandelson.
Morgan McSweeney has resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff after coming under fire in the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.
The Prime Minister’s right-hand man had faced intensifying calls from within the Labour Party to go after being blamed by many for pushing the appointment of his ally Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US, despite knowing that his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein continued after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences.
The peer was sacked last year over his relationship with Epstein, but anger in Westminster has intensified after the latest release of documents showed he leaked information to his friend while he was a government minister.
In a statement, Mr McSweeney said the decision to appoint Lord Mandelson to the top diplomatic job was “wrong”, and said he took “full responsibility” for advising Sir Keir Starmer to go ahead.
Mr McSweeney said: “After careful reflection, I have decided to resign from the Government. The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself.
“When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice. In public life responsibility must be owned when it matters most, not just when it is most convenient. In the circumstances, the only honourable course is to step aside.
“This has not been an easy decision. Much has been written and said about me over the years but my motivations have always been simple: I have worked every day to elect and support a government that puts the lives of ordinary people first and leads us to a better future for our great country. Only a Labour government will do that.
“I leave with pride in all we have achieved mixed with regret at the circumstances of my departure. But I have always believed there are moments when you must accept your responsibility and step aside for the bigger cause.
“As I leave I have two further reflections:
“Firstly, and most importantly, we must remember the women and girls whose lives were ruined by Jeffrey Epstein and whose voices went unheard for far too long.
“Secondly, while I did not oversee the due diligence and vetting process, I believe that process must now be fundamentally overhauled. This cannot simply be a gesture but a safeguard for the future.
“I remain fully supportive of the Prime Minister. He is working every day to rebuild trust, restore standards and serve the country. I will continue to back that mission in whatever way I can. It has been the honour of my life to serve.”
