Tributes have poured in for a 19-year-old girl mauled to death by an XL bully, with thousands of pounds raised towards her funeral.

Morgan Dorsett suffered fatal injuries during an incident inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive, Hartcliffe, Bristol last Wednesday, 26 February.

The dog, which an autopsy has confirmed to be an XL bully, was sedated at the scene and has now been put down.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury and resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog have been released on conditional bail.

open image in gallery A fundraiser has already raised more than £7,000 towards her funeral ( Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire )

A fundraiser to help cover the teenager's funeral costs has amassed almost £7,000 in just three days.

In a touching tribute to the teenager, Sharon Harris wrote: "The tragedy of losing a loved one is painful, that pain must be unimaginable when you lose someone so young and in such a tragic way.

"Morgan was a truly beautiful girl. One of the ‘blonde bombshells’. She was strong, kind, and so full of life. The loss will be felt by all who knew her and no more than in our close community. I cannot find the words that are going to comfort her family, but I need to feel that I am doing something."

open image in gallery Police outside the property in Bristol after the dog attack ( Laura Gray )

Last Thursday Inspector Terry Murphy said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer.

“I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.

“A full investigation is now well under way to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death.”

The ban on XL bully dogs in England and Wales came into effect on 1 February 2024 after a string of fatal attacks, with registered dogs forced to be leashed and muzzled in public.