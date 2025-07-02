Hundreds attend vigil in memory of Sarah Montgomery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who was killed in Co Down was looking forward to the birth of her son to complete her family, her best friend has said.

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil for pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Donaghadee.

The vigil occurred just hours after a man had appeared in court charged with her murder and child destruction.

Large crowds, some carrying flowers or candles, gathered at the town’s resource centre before walking the short distance to the Elmfield Walk home where the body of the 27-year-old was found at the weekend.

Ainsley White became emotional as she addressed the crowd about her best friend.

She described Ms Montgomery as a “mother, a sister, a granddaughter, a friend”.

She added: “To Sarah, family meant everything. Her two little girls meant absolutely everything to her.

“Sarah was the best mummy and she couldn’t wait to make her family complete with her little boy.”

She said: “I hope Sarah knew how much she was loved.

“I don’t have the words to describe Sarah as a friend, I was honoured to call her my best friend and my sister at the same time.

“She never failed to put a smile on your face. She was a girl’s girl, she had your back.”

Ms White said: “It is an absolutely cruel world that we live in. Sarah was just the best ever.

“Both of you are in the arms of the angels and you are both safe, I hope you both rest in peace and you are looking over us.

“Just know your girls are going to be the most protected kids in this world.”

The crowd then observed a minute’s silence before breaking into applause.

Dozens of people then queued to leave flowers at Ms Montgomery’s home.

Among those who attended the vigil were some members of the family of Natalie McNally, who was pregnant when she was killed in Lurgan, Co Armagh in December 2022.

Earlier in the day, a 28-year-old man appeared in court charged with the murder of Ms Montgomery

Zak Hughes, from Ardglen Place in Belfast, was also charged with child destruction during a brief appearance at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, he stood in the dock and nodded when asked if he understood the charges.

A PSNI detective chief inspector told the court he could connect Hughes to the offences.

No facts of the case were laid out and there was no application for bail.

The date of the alleged offences given on court papers was June 27.

District Judge Conor Heaney remanded Hughes in custody until July 30.

A 42-year-old woman, who was arrested in Belfast on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released unconditionally on Tuesday.

The death of Ms Montgomery has led to renewed focus on the rate of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

She was the 27th adult woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.