Woman sentenced after licking politician on neck while campaigning

A woman has been sentenced for approaching Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon, grabbing her and then licking her on the neck.

Elspeth Wood, 57, of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, was given a community payback order with three years supervision and ordered to attend counselling after pleading guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour towards an elected official, Scotland’s prosecution service said.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said she was also made the subject of a non-harassment order when sentenced at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday, banning her from contacting or attempting to contact Ms Lennon for three years and placed on the sex offenders’ register for the same time period.

The Scottish Labour MSP had been campaigning with a colleague for their party in Hamilton after then-prime minister Rishi Sunak called a general election last May.

Wood made a sexual remark to Ms Lennon, put her arms around her then repeatedly licked her on the neck.

Les Brown, procurator fiscal for South Strathclyde, said: “Elspeth Wood has been held accountable for her unacceptable and disturbing behaviour following this prosecution.

“Elected representatives and officials should not have to suffer any kind of abusive behaviour during election business or while supporting and engaging with constituents.

“The Procurator Fiscal recognises the trauma that such behaviour can cause and is committed to taking appropriate action to address such offending and ensuring that women are protected.”

Ms Lennon has previously spoken about her ordeal, telling the Daily Record newspaper she had “major concerns” about the safety of women in politics.

“It was a fairly normal campaign session and everything changed when there was a disgusting encounter with an individual,” she said.

“It could have been a lot worse and that fear and anxiety lingers. It was a violation.”