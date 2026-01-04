‘It was a survival call’: Palestinian mother thanks Ireland for son’s treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother whose son lost a leg in a bombing in Gaza has said the offer to receive medical treatment in Ireland was a “golden opportunity”.

Mohammed, aged six, is one of 19 children who have been evacuated from Gaza to receive treatment in Ireland since December 2024.

His mother Buchra Abdul-Bari said her family moved from Gaza City to Rafah, and then on to Khan Yunis in southern Gaza in 2024.

Buchra said they were in a tent in Khan Yunis, in what was meant to be a safe area, when their tent was hit by a missile.

She said they were all injured, but her husband and her youngest son were the most severely hurt.

She ripped her shirt to wrap around her husband’s leg when her son Mohammed called to her.

“Mohammed said ‘mum, look at me’ and I lifted him and his leg fell down from my arms,” she told the Press Association.

She said his face began to go yellow and his lips were turning blue.

“I knocked on many tents, no one can come and help me. So I knocked (into) my neighbour, I begged him to help me, and I convinced him finally, and he came with his bike.

“He put Mohammed in the wooden box in his bike, and he went to the hospital – around two hours on the bike.

“I said to him goodbye, but I told him, ‘Please, Hamoudi, try your best not to leave me alone. I can’t live without you’. I kissed him and left him with my neighbour.”

She said she went back to her husband and asked him to “be strong” and “try your best to stay”.

“The water truck came suddenly, and I talked to the driver.

“Me and the driver lifted my husband and we put him in a very, very narrow area beside the water tank – imagine that, a dying person.”

She said when she got back to the tent, she noticed her son Zainaldeen had shrapnel in his chest, her daughter Kinzy was injured and she herself had injuries across her body.

She brought her children to hospital and was told her husband had died.

“That time, it was like throwing me from the heavens to the ground. I went in a shock for 41 days – no words, silent.

“I buried my husband’s body with my son’s leg, and went automatically to the hospital to spend the time with Hamoudi, so I didn’t have the time to breathe, to get condolence from people.

“We spent four months in the hospital, then we moved to the tent again and were still going to the hospital.

“There is no (facilities), no beds, nothing in the hospital. They’re moving you from death stage to life stage and throwing you out – ‘you can do whatever you want now, you survived’.”

Buchra said that almost a year later, she and Mohammed were evacuated to Egypt to receive treatment for a damaged nerve in his right leg, but there is no nerve medication or treatment in Egypt.

It was after three months in Egypt that she was offered treatment for her son in Ireland.

“It was really the survival call,” she said.

“(The woman on the phone) said ‘Take your time and think and call me again’. I told her, ‘Stop, I have the decision now, yes, go ahead. What should I do now?’

“I came to Ireland last May, and honestly, it was the golden opportunity to me.”

Ireland has committed to evacuating 30 paediatric patients from Gaza in response to a request from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that EU nations respond to the region’s acute healthcare needs.

Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza in response to a Hamas-led attack in October 2023 – in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and 250 taken hostage – which has ravaged the region.

Over 70,000 people in Gaza have been killed and multiples more injured or left at risk of starvation in what the Irish Government has called a genocide.

Three waves of evacuations of Palestinian children to Ireland have taken place since December 2024, in a programme involving engagement between several Irish and international organisations.

So far, 19 paediatric patients from Gaza and 84 family members have come to Ireland from Egypt in December 2024 and May 2025 and from Jordan in October 2025.

Buchra said that when she first travelled to Ireland, she had to leave her other three children – her 14-year-old daughter Ghazal, 12-year-old son Zainaldeen and eight-year-old daughter Kinzy – with their 80-year-old grandmother in Gaza, where they “struggled to survive”.

“One day, I lost connection with them, and after 10 days I called them again, and they said that they displaced from place to place, they spent three nights in the street without a tent because it was torn.

“Another time they had nothing to eat, they lived for 10 days on dirty water.”

She said that while he was separated from his siblings, Mohammed stopped eating.

When they were reunited in October he was “over the moon”.

“Their reunification made us, all of us, in a different place, (on) a different planet.”

She said of what they had been through: “It’s the worst period of time in my life. I struggled to be the woman which I am now and keep struggling.

“It wasn’t easy at all. You support your children and you need to be supported, but you don’t have the luxury to break down.

“This is my faith. This is my life. They are now on my shoulders, so I should be everything to them. And yes, I really love them, I need them beside me.”

She said that she now feels that she and her family “belong” in Ireland and that she had “found my way” in Ireland.

“I appreciate each effort done by everyone, each name, each title, from the biggest one to the smallest one, the Irish community, the Irish authorities and the government, the ministries, the hospitals, the schools, everything is perfect.”

“It reflects the values of responsibilities, the values of (humanity), I learn from the Irish people lots of things.

“So I’m really happy that I am in this community, especially this community. It wasn’t just a survival place, I felt like I am in my family place, in my second home.”

An event was held at Children’s Health Ireland in Temple Street before Christmas where staff ran through the success of the programme and spoke about the cooperation between partner agencies including the Red Cross, the HSE, various Irish governmental departments, the WHO, and the Jordanian and Norwegian embassies.

After the presentation, Mohammed and his three siblings were given Christmas gifts by the staff.

Head of the Medevac Ireland programme Dr Turlough Bolger said the evacuations involve going through hundreds of WHO files to find the right patients to bring to Ireland to receive care, but would not displace Irish patients.

He said they had treated injuries and conditions ranging from amputations and traumatic injuries, to newborn infants born with congenital heart conditions.

“I’d love to see that this would be the first of many paediatric medical evacuations,” he said.

“It has been an absolutely amazing experience to work with all of these people and to see the professionalism, the dedication, the emotion of it all, to see patients who are arriving from – we’ve seen the pictures – a place where it’s like a moonscape, that kind of Armageddon-type situation.

“To see them land into our beautiful country, and to see them welcomed, and to see them get the care that they need, has been fantastic.”