Mohamed Salah challenges Uefa response to Palestinian footballer’s death in Gaza

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has called out Uefa for not saying how a footballer known as the “Palestinian Pele” died in its tribute to him.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) said on Wednesday that Suleiman Al-Obeid, 41, died in an Israeli attack in Gaza.

In an X post, European football association Uefa said he was “a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times”.

Responding to this, Egyptian star Salah said: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

Among those who praised his response was former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who replied: “Well said Mo!”

Salah, 33, who has more than 19 million X followers, previously called for the massacres in the conflict to stop and for aid to be allowed into Gaza.

In a video posted on Instagram in October 2023, he said: “It is not always easy to speak in times like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality.

“The escalations in the recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop. Families are being torn apart.”

The PFA said that Al-Obeid, who was married with two sons and three daughters, made 24 appearances for the national team, scoring twice.

He was nicknamed the “Palestinian Pele”, the PFA said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has been approached for comment.