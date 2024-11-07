Number of suspected modern slavery victims surges to record high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The number of potential victims of modern slavery has reached a record high, new data has revealed.

A total of 4,758 people were referred for help and assessment by the government’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM) between July and September this year – the highest quarterly total since the NRM was launched in 2009.

This is up 10 per cent compared to the previous three months and a rise of 15 per cent on the same quarter in 2023.

Almost a quarter of referrals were of UK nationality (1,092), with the second most common being Albanian (523) and then Vietnamese (514).

The majority of adults were referred due to labour exploitation – 1,138 in total. One person was referred because officials feared they had been exploited for organ harvesting.

For children needing help in England, the most common form of exploitation was criminal, with 589 children 17 or younger referred for this reason.

Some 74 per cent of the UK nationals referred into the system were children, while children made up almost a third of total referrals.

The NRM is designed to identify modern slavery victims and prompts the Home Office to investigate their case. Anyone classified as a victim can get access to support, such as accommodation, legal aid and counselling but it can take years to get a final decision.

People cannot apply for modern slavery help through the NRM, they have to be referred by specific organisations - such as the police or border force.

Some charities are also allowed to make referrals into the NRM, but The Salvation Army – which runs a modern slavery victim care contract for the government – said this month that they have been seeing less potential victims seeking their help.

A total of 2,741 potential modern slavery victims sought help from the charity last year, down 22 per cent on the year before. They said this might have been due to recent changes to immigration laws that have made people more scared to seek help.

Stricter eligibility criteria, brought in under the Conservative govenrment, have also made it harder for people to be officially recognised as victims of modern slavery, The Salvation Army said.

Assessment under the NRM determines whether, on the balance of probabilities, someone has “reasonable grounds” for statutory access to medical, psychological and legal support - meaning they are considered potential victims.

They are then assessed again and, if considered to be a confirmed victim, given a “positive conclusive grounds” decision.The Home Office said 4,953 reasonable grounds and 5,188 conclusive grounds decisions were issued between July and September.

This was the highest number of conclusive grounds decisions issued for any quarter since the NRM began, representing a 35 per cent increase from the previous record between January and March 2024.

The Home Office has recently recruited 200 staff to clear the backlog of 23,300 modern slavery cases left by the last government.