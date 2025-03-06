Strikes by marine workers at Navy bases suspended

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strikes by marine workers at Royal Navy bases have been suspended following talks with the Ministry of Defence.

Unite the Union said 300 of its members at Devonport in Devon, Portsmouth in Hampshire, and at Faslane, Great Harbour Greenock and Kyle of Lochalsh in Scotland had been expected to walk out amid claims they were locked out of consultations between their employer Serco Marine and the Royal Navy.

The union said many workers are “seasoned seafarers” with decades of experience working on tugboats and marine services, with some involved in the movement of nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers and other naval vessels, and that excluding them from the consultations had posed a risk to “fleet safety”.

However consultations will now go ahead and three days of planned strikes have been called off.

The crews are employed by Serco Marine, which the union said is currently in talks with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) about renewing its 10-year, £1.2 billion contract with the Royal Navy.

Unite said officials have indicated they want to reduce the contract by £250 million, which the union said would put 100 jobs at risk.

The union also claims service changes would impact their ability to provide a 24/7, 365-day service, including for the nuclear submarines which maintain the UK’s continuous at-sea deterrent.

Strikes planned for Thursday, Friday and Monday are off, and Unite said Serco has agreed to delay signing its new contract with the MoD to allow for 30 days of union consultations.

However the union said other industrial action will continue, with working to rule and an overtime ban starting on Thursday.

Unite national officer John McGookin said: “Unite is pleased that the MoD and Serco have acknowledged the concerns of our members, whose expertise and decades of experience are fundamental to the running of the Royal Navy’s afloat services.

“There will now be a consultation period to ensure the service is fit for purpose under the new contract.

“During this period, strike action will be suspended but action short of strikes will continue.”

The MoD and Serco Marine have been contacted for comment.