Police hunt for teenager missing from Redcar for over a month
Clothing belonging to ‘vulnerable’ 18-year-old found at beach she was seen heading towards
A “vulnerable” 18-year-old woman has been missing for more than a month after she was last seen heading to a beach and some of her clothes were found there.
Police in Cleveland are growing increasingly worried about Serren Bennett, who was last seen walking alone towards Redcar beach on the evening of Sunday 8 June.
Detectives, who believe she stayed in the beach area, say her family members confirmed that clothing found at the beach was hers.
“She is vulnerable, and officers have growing concerns for her welfare,” Cleveland Police posted.
The teenager was last seen in Guisborough, at around 7pm that evening, heading from De Brus Way towards Church Lane. Officers say they believe she headed towards the beach area near Majuba car park or South Gare.
Superintendent Emily Harrison said: “From CCTV, we can see that Serren headed towards the beach alone on the evening of Sunday 8 June. Clothing has been recovered from the beach which has been confirmed by family as belonging to Serren.
“We have no other missing people reported to us in this area. We have specialist officers supporting Serren’s family and providing them with updates on police activity during this extremely difficult time.
“Our enquiries are now centred around the beach as we continue to do everything possible to locate Serren as quickly as we can.”
Serren, who is described as 5’6” tall with brown hair and brown eyes, was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, a black skirt, black tights and black shoes.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Serren at the beach to contact them urgently.
