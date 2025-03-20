Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Urgent appeal for two missing schoolgirls in Manchester

There have been possible sightings of the pair in Bury, Bolton, Stockport and Manchester city centre

Jabed Ahmed
Thursday 20 March 2025 13:24 EDT
Brooke and Asinat, both 13, were last heard from on Thursday
Brooke and Asinat, both 13, were last heard from on Thursday (Bury Police)

Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate two schoolgirls who have been missing for almost 24 hours.

The girls, whose first names have been given as Brooke and Asinat - both 13 - were last heard from on Thursday, and Greater Manchester Police believe they are using public transport to get around.

There have been possible sightings of the pair in Bury, Bolton, Stockport and Manchester city centre, Bury Police said.

Asinat is described as having brown hair and possibly wearing a school uniform
Asinat is described as having brown hair and possibly wearing a school uniform (Bury Police)
Brooke has blonde hair and is possibly wearing a cap
Brooke has blonde hair and is possibly wearing a cap (Bury Police)

“It is possible the girls are with a larger group of children,” Bury Police said.

Police have issued images of the two girls, and have said they are becoming concerned about their wellbeing.

Asinat is described as having brown hair and possibly wearing a school uniform. Police said Brooke has blonde hair and is possibly wearing a cap.

“Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 2476 or 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency,” police said.

