Pensioner found dead after huge search at popular beach

Devon and Cornwall Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious

Bryony Gooch
Tuesday 30 September 2025 04:51 EDT
A large emergency service response took place on Monday morning to find the elderly man
A large emergency service response took place on Monday morning to find the elderly man (Exmouth Police)

A search operation has recovered the body of an elderly man from a popular tourist beach in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police responded to concerns for the welfare of a man on the rocks of Ladram Bay in Sidmouth on Monday morning at 7.25am.

The Exmouth and Beer coastguard search and rescue teams, Sidmouth independent lifeboat, coastguard helicopter and South West Ambulance Service attended the incident at Big Picket Rock, between Ladram Bay and Jacobs Ladder beach, where they found a man in his eighties.

The lifeboat brought him to the beach, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.

The popular seafront experienced short closures as emergency vehicles attended the scene in Sidmouth.

Exmouth Police shared a statement on social media: “This morning officers from Exmouth patrol and rural east Devon patrol supported Exmouth and Beer coastguard search and rescue teams, Sidmouth independent lifeboat, the coastguard helicopter and South West Ambulance Service, with an incident at Big Picket Rock under High Peak between Ladram Bay and Jacobs Ladder beach at Sidmouth (this area comes under the Exmouth policing area).

“A person was recovered by Sidmouth’s ‘Speedy Sid’ inshore lifeboat and was conveyed to Sidmouth beach, but unfortunately had passed away. The family have been informed and our collective thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Whilst eventually it finalised in Sidmouth, thank you for your patience and understanding around short closures and emergency vehicle obstructions on Sidmouth seafront as well as the CG helicopter landing on the seafront.”

Ladram Bay is a secluded pebble beach between Sidmouth and Budleigh Salterton, which has become a popular holiday destination with caravan and holiday parks nearby.

