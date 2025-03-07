What the papers say – March 7

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rape conviction of killer Kyle Clifford features heavily among a range of domestic and global stories on the front of Friday’s newspapers.

The Sun, Daily Express and Daily Mail lead on evidence former soldier Clifford watched online videos of Andrew Tate before murdering his ex-partner, her sister and mother in Hertfordshire last July.

The Metro focuses on a campaign which reveals nearly a quarter of people in the UK know a woman or girl who has been the victim of domestic abuse within the past year.

The Daily Mirror says hospital bosses fear staff may have accessed A&E records of Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, the victims of Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane.

The Independent leads on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to rally a “coalition of the willing” to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, and Russia’s warning it could trigger “direct war”.

The Guardian says European leaders have agreed to a “huge” defence spending increase to show support for Ukraine at emergency talks in Brussels.

But The Daily Telegraph claims some of Britain’s biggest pension firms have been accused of blocking plans to boost defence.

The Times reports US President Donald Trump is “very encouraged” by Ukraine’s commitment to peace as the two countries prepare for talks next week.

The Trump administration has also paused tariffs for one month on most goods from Mexico and Canada that meet the rules of a 2020 free trade deal, the Financial Times writes.

The i Paper reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned the “majority” of young people who are unemployed they will have to look for work, amid plans to reduce welfare costs.

Lastly, the Daily Star says five-a-side football pitches are being ripped up in favour of padel courts.