Crown court backlog hits new record high

The crown court backlog in England and Wales has hit a new record high as a minister warned it could rise to 100,000 in four years’ time.

New data shows the open caseload stood at 74,651 at the end of December 2024, up from 73,172 at the end of September.

This is also up 11% from 67,317 a year earlier, according to latest Ministry of Justice figures.

The data also showed 5,564 cases had been open for two years or more at the end of December, down slightly from 5,927 at the end of 2023 but more than five times the number at the end of 2020 (1,104).

Justice Minister Sarah Sackman KC said the statistics “reveal the scale of the crisis we inherited” in the courts system, adding the backlog “could hit 100,000 by the end of 2029”.

She added: “We have already announced record investment in our courts – but we must go further.

“That is why we have commissioned Sir Brian Leveson to recommend once-in-a-generation reform to deliver swifter justice through our courts.”

The Leveson review is expected to give recommendations on how to overhaul the court system in the spring.

But a report from the Public Accounts Committee earlier this month raised concerns the Ministry of Justice appears “over-reliant” on awaiting the results of the review which will delay fundamental reforms needed.

Research by the Victims’ Commissioner also found the record levels of crown court delays are deepening the trauma of victims and making many feel justice is “out of reach”.

Baroness Newlove said the delays are harming victims and could lead to them giving up on seeking justice altogether.

Reacting to the figures, Criminal Bar Association chairwoman Mary Prior KC said the backlog was an “emergency”.

“The Government’s commitment to bringing swifter justice for victims of crime cannot succeed unless and until it focuses on investing in the trial process,” she said.

“There is always money for emergencies. This is an emergency.”