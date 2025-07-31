Highest number of prisons found to be of ‘serious concern’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly one in five adult prisons in England and Wales have had serious concerns raised about their performance, the highest number since the current system of inspections began.

Some 22 jails – 18.5% of the total – were given the lowest possible ranking in the year to March, up from 15 in the previous 12 months.

A further 37 prisons were assessed as being of concern, up from 35.

These are the highest number of jails to be placed in these categories since the present system of ranking was introduced in 2017/18.

The statistics, which have been released by the Ministry of Justice, note the rise “may be a reflection of the pressures facing the prison estate”, as ministers continue to grapple with overcrowding, violence and drugs in jails.

Overall, 59 prisons were rated as either being of concern or serious concern, making up nearly half (49.6%) of all adult institutions, up from 50 prisons (42.0%) in the previous year.

Just 12 prisons were rated outstanding in the latest round of inspections, down from 13 in 2023/24 and the lowest number since the current ratings began.

The total for best-performing jails peaked at 19 in 2019/2020.

Earlier this month, chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor placed HMP Pentonville into special measures over its “chaotic” conditions.

The north London jail was the 10th to be served an urgent notification since November 2022, according to the watchdog.

Separate figures published on Thursday show assaults on prison staff in adult prisons in England and Wales have reached another annual record high, with 10,568 in 2024/25.

This is up 7% from 9,847 in 2023/24 and a jump of 42% from 7,471 in 2022/23.

On Monday, a trial of Tasers in prisons used by specialist officers began as part of efforts to curb the levels of violence against prison officers.

It follows high-profile security incidents earlier this year, after four prison officers were allegedly attacked with hot oil and homemade weapons by Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi at HMP Frankland in April.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana also allegedly attacked a prison officer at HMP Belmarsh in May by pouring boiling water over them.

Last month, the Independent Monitoring Board’s annual report on prisons warned violence remained “excessively high”, which was driven by overcrowding, inadequate mental health support and a surge in drug use.

Mr Taylor also urged in his annual report this month for the threat of criminal gangs dropping drugs into prisons by drones to be taken seriously by ministers.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Justice announced a new £900,000 cash boost to tackle drones bringing drugs and weapons into prisons, on top of £40 million already used to boost security such as by reinforcing windows and putting up netting.

Ministers have also vowed to create 14,000 new prison places by 2031 and have accepted recommendations from the independent sentencing review to curb overcrowding in prisons in the long term.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.