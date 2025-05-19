Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The personal data of potentially millions of legal aid applicants including criminal records has been breached in a massive cyberattack.

The data, including national insurance numbers, criminal history, employment status and financial data, was breached earlier this year, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The cyberattackers claimed it had stolen 2.1 million pieces of data from people who had applied for legal aid since 2010 but the MoJ only said a “significant amount of personal data” had been breached.

An MoJ source put the breach down to the “neglect and mismanagement” of the previous government, saying vulnerabilities in the Legal Aid Agency systems have been known for many years.

“This data breach was made possible by the long years of neglect and mismanagement of the justice system under the last government,” the source said.

open image in gallery An MoJ source put the breach down to the ‘neglect and mismanagement’ of the previous government ( PA Wire )

“They knew about the vulnerabilities of the Legal Aid Agency digital systems, but did not act.”

The Government became aware of a cyber attack on the Legal Aid Agency’s online digital services on April 23, but realised on Friday that it was more extensive than originally thought.

The MoJ is urging anyone who has applied for legal aid since 2010 to be alert for unknown messages and phone calls and to update any passwords that could have been exposed.

Legal Aid Agency chief executive Jane Harbottle apologised for the breach. “I understand this news will be shocking and upsetting for people and I am extremely sorry this has happened,” she said.

“Since the discovery of the attack, my team has been working around the clock with the National Cyber Security Centre to bolster the security of our systems so we can safely continue the vital work of the agency.

“However, it has become clear that, to safeguard the service and its users, we needed to take radical action. That is why we’ve taken the decision to take the online service down,” she said.

Ms Harbottle said contingency plans are in place to make sure those in need of legal support and advice can continue to access it.

The LAA’s online digital services, which are used by legal aid providers to log their work and get paid by the Government, have been taken offline.

The ministry of justice has been working with the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre, and has informed the Information Commissioner.