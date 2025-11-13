Briefing row ‘undermining Government message’, says Sarwar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The briefing row which erupted this week in Downing Street has “undermined” the message of the UK Government, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Prime Minister condemned “completely unacceptable” briefings about Health Secretary Wes Streeting seeking to oust him earlier this week.

Speaking to journalists in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, Anas Sarwar said he had confidence in the Prime Minister, branding the briefing war “unhelpful”.

“It’s not been helpful,” he said.

“I think it has undermined the message of the Government and, particularly going into the budget period, I don’t think it’s helpful.

“I know how hard the Prime Minister is working, I know how committed he is to change the country, I know how hard the UK Cabinet is working and how committed they are to change the country.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got a Government in Scotland that is working just as hard to change our country and in six months’ time, people have the chance to do that by getting rid of the First Minister, and only I and Scottish Labour can do that.”

He added that the internal wrangling “needs to stop” and “people need to focus on doing their jobs”.

Asked if the Prime Minister would be visiting Scotland ahead of next year’s Holyrood elections, the Labour leader refused to say.

“There’ll be an involvement from people in terms of campaigning – we’re a Labour family,” he said.

“But let me be really clear, I am leading the campaign in the Scottish elections next year, I am the candidate for first minister, Keir Starmer is not standing to be first minister.

“Wes Streeting is not standing to be first minister, Rachel Reeves is not standing to be first minister.

“I’m standing to be first minister, John Swinney is standing to be first minister and the choice people face is a third decade of SNP incompetence or a new direction with me and Scottish Labour.”