Minister to be referred to standards commissioner following Larne fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Communities Minister is to be referred to the standards commissioner following vandalism and a fire at Larne Leisure Centre.

Prior to the fire, Gordon Lyons posted on social media that the leisure centre had been used to accommodate several people following riotous behaviour in the town of Ballymena, which is 30 minutes away.

Matthew O’Toole, the leader of the opposition in the Northern Ireland Assembly, said he would refer the minister to the commissioner.

Mr Lyons said on Wednesday: “As a local MLA for the area, neither I nor my DUP Council colleagues were made aware or consulted on this decision until late this afternoon.”

He added: “It has now been confirmed to us by the PSNI and Council that all these individuals are in the care of the Housing Executive and have been moved out of Larne.

“Protesting is of course a legitimate right but violence is not and I would encourage everyone to remain peaceful.”

A fire later broke out at the centre following vandalism at the facility on the third night of disorder in Northern Ireland.

Masked individuals smashed windows at the leisure centre in Co Antrim on Wednesday and set fires outside which spread inside.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said the facility had been designated as an emergency rest centre for those in urgent need following disturbances in nearby Ballymena but the families had been safely relocated elsewhere.

Police and firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control on Wednesday night.

Mr Lyons condemned the damage inflicted on Larne Leisure Centre and said it only serves to hurt residents of the town.

He said: “The violence and disorder witnessed on our streets over recent nights serves no purpose. Wanton destruction such as the attack on Larne Leisure Centre is an attack on all residents who use the facility.

“There is absolutely no excuse for what has taken place in Larne, and it must be condemned.”

Mr O’Toole, an SDLP MLA, said: “The actions of the Communities Minister cannot be ignored.

“He is the minister response for the Housing Executive and lives are at stake.”

He said the opposition will refer Mr Lyons to the standards commissioner on Thursday and “explore all other options for accountability”.

The fire coincided with a third night of public disorder in Ballymena.

The violence began around Clonavon Terrace on Monday night following an earlier peaceful protest which was organised in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

Two teenage boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, have been charged.

The DUP has been contacted for comment.