Minister: UK exploring alternative Gaza aid routes but land crossings critical

Britain is exploring alternative aid routes for Gaza but believes only land crossings will deliver the required level of support to respond to the humanitarian crisis.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer replied to calls to use airdrops and sea routes by acknowledging that talks are taking place with Jordan and others about the possible alternatives.

Mr Falconer’s remarks came as he was repeatedly pressed by MPs to step up the UK’s response amid famine warnings and criticism of the current Israeli government, which was dubbed “a racist, brutal regime” by a Conservative MP.

The minister said the UK and its allies have called an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to “address the dire situation in Gaza”, as he insisted “aid must be restored” to the territory.

Speaking at Foreign Office questions, Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed (Dewsbury and Batley) said none of the UK’s actions is “leading to the prevention of starvation and killing of innocent civilians”.

He told the Commons: “The latest numbers, which are only an estimate, have shown that over 60 children have died of starvation on official record and we don’t know how many have died that are not yet recorded.”

Mr Mohamed welcomed UK aid but said it is unable to get to those in need and questioned why the Government is “not airdropping aid and providing aid via sea”.

Mr Falconer replied: “I am familiar with the impediments of getting aid into Gaza, I myself went to the Gaza-Egyptian border to see the restrictions. We have made these points in public and in private and we will continue to do so.

“We are talking to our Jordanian partners and others, there are many in the region with real concerns understandably about the lack of aid getting in.

“And while we are looking with Jordan and others about what alternatives there may be, I have to be plain with the House – there is no alternative to a land route if aid is to get in at the scale which is required.

“So we have to be clear with the Israeli government and with all partners in the region that opening those crossings is critical.”

Conservative MP Mark Pritchard (The Wrekin) earlier told the session: “How long is the UK going to walk by on the other side as Palestinian children bleed and starve to death?

“And isn’t it time that this Government, and indeed His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, show that they are supportive of Israel but that support doesn’t necessarily mean they’re supportive of a particular government, in this case a racist, brutal regime of (Benjamin) Netanyahu?”

Mr Falconer defended the Labour Government’s response, saying: “We are not on the other side of the road.”

He welcomed Mr Pritchard’s “strong view” on the issue, adding: “There is no-one on this side of the House who does not understand the gravity of the situation. That is why we invited the Palestinian prime minister, that is why we signed the MOU (memorandum of understanding), that is why we’re calling an urgent session of the security council.

“This Government will not be on the other side of the road to Palestinian suffering.”

Labour MP Joe Morris (Hexham) said: “The looming famine in Gaza is not a natural disaster, it’s a direct result of the deterioration of the ceasefire agreement.

“It is deeply concerning that this is putting the entire population of Gaza at a critical risk of food insecurity and potential famine.”

Mr Falconer replied: “We are doing everything we can in order to ensure aid gets in, that hostages are released, that Hamas is no longer in charge of Gaza and we get the ceasefire, the path to a two-state solution that we so desperately need.”

Labour MP Paul Waugh (Rochdale) said: “The UN’s Philippe Lazzarini is right, isn’t he, when he said today that Israel is committing a massive atrocity by blocking aid to the children of Gaza.”

He added, along with aid, the Palestinian people “really need some more trade” with countries such as the UK.

Mr Waugh said: “Can the minister explain how my constituents in Rochdale can buy more Palestinians goods, such as olive oil, herbs and dates, and how they can support tech companies in the many co-operatives that operate in West Bank and Gaza?”

Mr Falconer noted the UK has signed an MOU with the Palestinian Authority, which includes pursuing further co-operation in the areas described by Mr Waugh.