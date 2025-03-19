Locations of grooming gang inquiries to be revealed ‘very soon’ – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The locations of upcoming grooming gang inquiries will be revealed “very soon”, equalities minister Jess Phillips has told the Commons.

Shadow equalities minister Mims Davies had pressed the Government to disclose the remaining areas conducting local inquiries, with Oldham already being named as one of them.

During women and equalities questions, Ms Phillips asked for “patience” and said the Government’s plans would “come before Easter”.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a country-wide audit looking into the scale and nature of “gang-based exploitation” earlier this year, in addition to local reviews into grooming in up to five areas.

This came after the issue gained international attention when tech billionaire Elon Musk posted a series of attacks aimed at the Prime Minister.

Speaking from the Conservative frontbench, Ms Davies said: “In January, the Labour Government committed they would be assisting five local inquiries, including one in Oldham, into grooming gangs and rape gangs.

“Now, two months on, we’ve had no update from the Government about the other locations. So in which towns can women and girls now sleep safely in their beds? And when and where are the other four inquiries going to take place?

“And what does the Government plan to do about the other 45 towns and cities across the country where these gangs have reportedly operated?”

Ms Phillips replied: “What the Government plans to do is more than what was done before, and what I would say is the House should expect an update very soon on exactly all of the plans.

“As the Home Secretary (said), when she laid out her plans, that it would come before Easter. I beg of (Ms Davies) the patience she offered her own government when they offered none of this.”

The Government has previously knocked back calls for a national review in favour of locally led inquiries, saying it is focused on implementing recommendations from Professor Alexis Jay’s 2022 report on the issue.

It has pledged to set out a clear timetable by Easter for implementing all the recommendations in the final report of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.