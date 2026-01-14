Former Lionesses captain Millie Bright skips training for Prince of Wales honour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Lionesses captain Millie Bright skipped training for possibly the first time in her career to be honoured by the Prince of Wales.

Aston Villa fan William told her he is always “looking for news in the women’s game” as he made her an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, she said.

The Chelsea defender, who retired from international football in October, was unable to attend a previous honours ceremony with the same royal.

Speaking inside the royal residence, the 32-year-old said she no longer feels “like a fraud having OBE next to my name”.

She told the Press Association: “I’ve had to miss training today, which I don’t think I’ve missed one session in my whole career so far.

“But I think, for the Royal Highness, I think I can miss a day’s training to receive this.

“It’s always fallen on a game day or day before a game, and then I’m like, ‘ah, it’s the Champions League, it’s really important’.

“It’s always hard with the scheduling but, yeah, just really honoured to be here today… to finally get around to it.

“I don’t feel like a fraud having OBE next to my name now that I’ve officially received it.”

Events like the one at Windsor are “very much the unknown for everyone, really, but it feels more so, especially for myself”, she said.

“I’m just Millie from Killamarsh (the Derbyshire village where she grew up), and never expected, one: even to be a professional footballer, let alone to have impacted so many people on and off the pitch.

“I think that most rewarding thing in the sport that I play is being able to give back to a lot of people, and to be recognised for that is, yeah, really, really special and gives me even more drive to go on and do more now.”

The prince asked when the transfer window ends, and said he is “always… looking for news in the women’s game”, Bright said.

He also checked in to ask if she was “well and healthy” following her knee injuries ahead of Chelsea’s “big run of games”.

Bright said she believes William “genuinely is a fan of the women’s game and he’s been a massive support for the Lionesses”.

“All the tournaments that I’ve played in he’s always wished us well and kind of come and met us before we’ve headed off,” she added.

Her parents, grandmother and sister – who is expecting a baby in six weeks – accompanied her to Windsor, as well as her agent.

Bright won 88 caps during her England career and won the European Championship on home soil in 2022, before captaining the side to the World Cup final the following year.

A key cog in the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 triumph, she started every game and helped keep four clean sheets as the team clinched their first major trophy.

Bright then skippered the side at the 2023 World Cup, where England were narrowly beaten by Spain in the tournament’s showpiece.

She was not a part of the team that won Euro 2025, after she pulled out of the squad to prioritise her physical and mental health.

When she announced her retirement, England boss Sarina Wiegman said the footballer will “forever be an England legend”.

Also honoured on Wednesday was Frank Rothwell, philanthropist and owner of Oldham Athletic, who secured their return to the EFL last year.