Stars join celebrations after Liverpool win Premier League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and the young star of hit Netflix drama Adolescence were among thousands of fans celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title.

The red half of the city erupted on Sunday as Liverpool claimed a record-equalling 20th top-flight title with four games to spare.

Flags were flown and fireworks and flares set off around the ground and throughout the city as fans properly celebrated a league victory for the first time in 35 years.

Although the reds won the Premier League in 2020, Covid restrictions cut back the partying.

Brown and Owen Cooper, who played Jamie in Netflix’s Adolescence, were pictured supporting the Reds at Anfield on Sunday.

Cooper is from Warrington, near Liverpool, and Brown has been a supporter since she was a child, along with her brother and father.

Her father bought her a Liverpool kit when she was young, then she started watching the games – even when they aired overnight while she lived in America, she told Liverpoolfc.com previously.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield.

After the win, striker Mo Salah posted a selfie on X with a huge grin and thousands of fans in the stands behind him.

It follows the celebration selfie Salah took on a fan’s phone after scoring and pushing the team into a 4-1 lead mid-match.

Massive celebrations followed with people of all ages outside Anfield, with one fan saying “what other city in the world would have this?” as crowds sang in the sunshine.

He said: “It’s massive for the city, it’s everything for the city like, look around.

“It just means everything because the rest of the league doubts us, they always say like ‘oh the Covid league’.”

He added: “But look what it means to us.”

Another fan said it was the “absolute world” and added “just amazing, the atmosphere here today is just unbelievable”.

One supporter said it was “a very communal thing”, adding: “Everyone just comes together and it’s crazy.”

He said “it means a lot for this city” and they were looking forward to the bus tour.

There was a sea of red surrounding the stadium with flags and banners in the air, and the partying carried on in the city centre.

One woman was pictured waving a Liverpool flag from a doorstep as fans streamed past.

One fan was asked if he could see this at the start of the season, and he said: “I never pictured this, I never thought it could happen to be fair.”

He added: “Just look at this atmosphere, we didn’t get the privilege to do this back in 2020 when we won, so this means, this is like a double for us now.

“Everyone is out, it’s just like unspeakable.”