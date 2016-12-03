Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A TV comedy actress is suing a gym chain owned by fitness giants Sports Direct for up to £100,000 after her model mum overheated in a sauna and died.

Milanka Brooks, who starred in TV sitcoms 'Benidorm', 'The Windsors' and 'My Family,' as well as satire 'Black Mirror', is seeking damages over the death of her 75-year-old mum Mileva Brooks, a former model who died from heatstroke after using the sauna at an Everlast gym in Cheltenham in August 2022.

A coroner's inquest in September 2023 found that the pensioner died three days after being rushed to hospital when other gym users alerted staff that she had collapsed in the sauna and was experiencing breathing difficulties.

Now the actress is suing the owner of the Everlast gym chain, SportsDirect.Com Fitness Ltd, at London's High Court, seeking up to £100,000 in compensation over her mum's death.

open image in gallery Milanka Brooks is pictured with her 75-year-old mother Mileva Brooks who died from heatstroke after using the sauna at an Everlast gym in Cheltenham ( Instagram/@milankabrooks )

Actress Milanka Brooks, 41, found fame starring in a number of TV sitcoms after being cast in multi award-winning BBC1 sitcom My Family in 2000 after graduating from drama school.

She had a regular role in ITV's 'Benidorm', playing Johnny Vegas' fiancée, Ionela, played Princess Svetlana in Channel 4’s British Royal family parody ‘The Windsors,’ and Nigel Planer's wife Elena, in 2014 BBC2 comedy, 'Boomers'.

open image in gallery Milanka Brooks in Black Mirror ( Supplied by Champion News )

She then found success in a high-profile role as a blue-faced alien crew member, Elena Tulaska, in the multi-Emmy Award winning Black Mirror episode, USS Callister, in 2017.

But tragedy struck after her mum Mileva, to whom the actress was very close, calling her her "best friend in the world," collapsed and died after using the sauna at the Everlast gym, in Henrietta Street, Cheltenham, on August 26, 2022.

Mileva Brooks, who lived at Lypiatt Terrace, Cheltenham, had joined the gym six months earlier.

Roland Wooderson, assistant coroner for Gloucestershire, recorded a narrative verdict after an inquest in 2023, saying that the former model had "died from the effects of heatstroke” after being "found unresponsive in the sauna of the gym".

He had earlier heard medical evidence that Mileva's body temperature was 39.2 degrees centigrade when it was measured by paramedics who attended the scene.

According to legal documents filed at London's High Court, Ms Brooks is now suing the gym's owners, claiming "damages in excess of £50,000, but limited to £100,000" in her role as administratix of her mum's estate for "personal injury and consequential losses" and under the Fatal Accidents Act 1976.

In online posts, the actress has spoken repeatedly of her and her mum's close relationship calling her "the light and inspiration of my life," her "partner in crime" and "best friend in the world".

In 2020, Frasers Group, the Sports Direct parent company, bought a number of DW Sports Fitness locations out of administration and started the Everlast Gyms chain.

By late 2023, they had nearly 60 branches located across all four countries of the United Kingdom.