An inquest has opened into the death of Mike Lynch’s co-defendant Stephen Chamberlain, who died from a head injury following a car crash on a country road.

The 52-year-old, from Longstanton in south Cambridgeshire, was hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa travelling between Stretham and Wicken on the A1123 at about 10.10am on 17 August.

The former vice president of finance at Mike Lynch’s software firm Autonomy had been out running when he was struck, his lawyer Gary Lincenberg said.

The car had just travelled over a crested bridge and Mr Chamberlain was crossing the A1123 at the time of the collision.

His location of death is recorded as Addenbrookes Hospital. The hearing heard a post-mortem carried out by Dr Kieren Allinson found that Mr Chamberlain’s cause of death was a “traumatic head injury”.

Stephen Chamberlain was struck on Newmarket Road in Stretham ( Google Maps )

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old woman from Haddenham, remained at the scene by the Great River Ouse and assisted with police enquiries.

Mr Chamberlain had been cleared of the same charges of fraud and conspiracy as his former boss Mr Lynch, after they were accused of scheming to inflate the company’s value before it was sold to Hewlett-Packard for $11bn (£8.6bn).

Just 43 hours after the road crash, Mr Lynch’s boat the Bayesian sank within minutes in a violent storm off the coast of Sicily, which killed seven people including his teenage daughter Hannah.

Mr Chamberlain’s inquest was opened on Thursday by coroner Caroline Jones at New Shire Hall, Alconbury.

The inquest has been adjourned until the conclusion of any police investigations, with no date yet set.

Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah died in the superyacht sinking ( Tancredi )

Mr Chamberlain’s family issued an emotional tribute following his death, saying: “Steve was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend.

“He was an amazing individual whose only goal in life was to help others in any way possible.

“He made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Paying tribute, his lawyer Mr Lincenberg said: “He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We deeply miss him.

“Steve fought successfully to clear his good name at trial earlier this year, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family.”

Sushovan Hussain, a former chief financial officer of Autonomy, said: “Steve was by my side for many years, and I had the honour of calling him, Jonathan, Judy and Chris my good friends.

“It is truly impossible to fathom how they can all be gone over such a short period. It is tragic beyond words.”

Poppy Gustafsson, the chief executive of cybersecurity company Darktrace, added: “At a time when both Mike and Steve were so recently acquitted, it feels too cruel.

“But also, such a relief to know that they died with the world knowing their innocence.”

The inquest comes as it was reported four of the victims of the Bayesian yacht disaster died after oxygen ran out in an air bubble on the sunken boat.

Autopsies over the past few days on four of those who died have revealed an absence of water in their lungs, suggesting they suffocated as the air became saturated with carbon dioxide, Italian publication La Repubblica said.

The outlet reported post-mortems showed four people died from “atypical drowning”, with “no water in their lungs, trachea and stomach”. There were no signs of external injuries.