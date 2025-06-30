Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New images have emerged revealing the recovered wreckage of Mike Lynch’s superyacht, the Bayesian, following a salvage mission off the coast of Sicily.

The vessel’s sinking on 19 August, 2024 tragically claimed seven lives, including the billionaire businessman, 59, and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah.

The extensive recovery operation successfully retrieved the 56-metre (184ft) hull, the towering 72-metre (236ft) mast, along with deck furniture and other loose items.

These components have now been delivered to Italian authorities in Termini Imerese, Palermo, Sicily, marking the conclusion of the complex salvage effort.

Photographs released show the scale of the operation, with boats towing the large white mast through the water, having been lifted near the surface by balloons.

Other images depict crews working on both the mast and hull at the quayside, where both appear to be covered in an unexplained brown substance.

Marcus Cave, a director at British firm TMC Marine, which oversaw the salvage, confirmed the completion of the project.

open image in gallery The Bayesian's mast

"The delivery of the hull, mast and other potential materials from Bayesian brought this project to its conclusion," he stated.

"We thank the salvage and other teams that were involved in this challenging project, together with the Italian authorities for their professional assistance throughout."

The hull was recovered on June 21 and transported around 19 kilometres (12 miles) to Termini Imerese the next day by one of the most powerful floating sea cranes in Europe.

On 23 June, it was lifted into heavy steel supports on the quayside, which had tarpaulin underneath to prevent pollution.

The cradle was custom-designed to fit the shape of the hull and built in the Netherlands.The mast had been detached from the hull for the recovery and was on the seabed.

It was salvaged using inflatable lifting balloons and delivered to port on June 25, along with loose items that may have moved away from the vessel during past 10 months.

open image in gallery The Bayesian at Termini Imerese ( TMC Marine/PA )

Remote-controlled submersible equipment was used to locate the debris in the vicinity of the Bayesian site.

The vessel was originally expected to be raised last month but salvage efforts were delayed after a diver died during underwater work on May 9, prompting greater use of remote-controlled equipment.

The materials have been delivered to the Italian authorities and salvage personnel and equipment have subsequently left Sicily.

About 70 specialist personnel had been mobilised to Porticello from across Europe to work on the recovery operation.

open image in gallery Hannah and Mike Lynch were among the seven people killed when the superyacht Bayesian sank ( Family handout/PA )

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.

Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London and the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks, Kent.