Off the coast of Sicily, the first parts of Mike Lynch’s superyacht Bayesian have been raised from the seabed.

Divers have successfully recovered the main boom and anchor from the seabed, marking the first stage in the complex process of raising the sunken vessel.

The boom, a crucial component supporting the yacht’s sail, was detached using a diamond cutting wire.

Along with the sail and furling gear, it was then hoisted onto the Hebo Lift 2, a specialised barge equipped with advanced diving and underwater robotics systems.

A remotely operated submersible was subsequently deployed to sever one of the Bayesian’s anchor chains, allowing the anchor itself to be retrieved.

Both the boom and anchor are being transported by tug to Termini Imerese, a Sicilian town where Italian prosecutors are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sinking.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the next phase of the operation. The Hebo Lift 10, a powerful maritime crane described as one of the strongest in Europe, is being loaded with specialist equipment necessary for the eventual lifting of the yacht itself.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah were among seven people who died when the Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily

Salvage experts from Dutch firms Hebo and SMIT Salvage are increasing the use of remote-controlled tools after a diver died during underwater work on May 9.

More equipment and personnel are being sourced from across Europe, including an extra remote-controlled submersible.

Meanwhile, progress has been made in securing the Bayesian’s tank vents and openings to reduce the chances of pollution during future operations.

No pollution has been reported to date.

Work to position steel lifting slings and other lifting gear under the Bayesian has also begun.

Once complete, salvage crews will begin detaching the vessel’s extensive rigging, 72-metre mast, spreaders, and remaining sails to allow the lift to proceed safely.

Marcus Cave of British firm TMC Marine, which is overseeing salvage efforts, said on Tuesday: “Over the past 10 days, the team has developed alternate methods to undertake certain tasks for this project.

“This will minimise diving activity and increase the use of equipment that is controlled directly from the floating work platforms.

“Whilst this change will increase the time it will take to complete this project; it will continue to prioritise the safety of those working on this complex lifting and recovery operation.”

Cranes being used to bring the sunken Bayesian yacht to the surface in Sicily

Billionaire entrepreneur Mr Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18, were among seven people who died when the 56-metre (184ft) Bayesian sank off the coast of the Italian island on August 19.

About 70 specialist personnel had been mobilised to the fishing village Porticello from across Europe to work on the recovery operation, which began earlier this month.

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

The others who died in the sinking were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the vessel.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.

Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London and the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks in Kent.

The tycoon founded software giant Autonomy in 1996 and was cleared in June last year of carrying out a massive fraud over the sale of the firm to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal in the case in the US.