EVs make up around one in 30 used car sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around one in 30 used cars bought in the UK during the first three months of the year were electric, new figures show.

Some 65,850 battery electric cars changed hands between January and March, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That is up 58.5% on the same period last year, and represents a record 3.3% share of all transactions.

The overall used car market saw 2.0 million sales in the quarter, up 2.7% year-on-year.

Petrol cars remained the best-selling fuel type, rising 2.1% to 1.1 million units.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “The used car market has enjoyed its strongest start to a year since before the pandemic, with supply fuelled by a recovering new car market.

“Critically, more second-hand buyers are opting for electric vehicles, with greater choice and affordability enabling more people and businesses to switch.

“Sustaining and expanding this growth, however, depends on a healthy supply of EVs from the new car market – which in turn requires fiscal incentives alongside a nationally accessible and affordable chargepoint network so that everyone, whatever their budget or driving needs, can benefit from zero emission motoring.”

Dan Caesar, chief executive of lobby group Electric Vehicles UK, said there is “significant latent demand for battery EVs”.

He went on: “Averaging £3,000 cheaper than used combustion cars, with typically lower running costs and longer lasting too, there are bargain battery EVs on British forecourts waiting to be snapped up by shrewd buyers.”

Quentin Willson, founder of another pressure group, FairCharge, said: “Consumer sentiment towards used electric cars is strengthening.”

He described the sales figures as “very significant”, particularly given the lack of incentives for private buyers of used EVs.