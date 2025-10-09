Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
19 migrants deported to France as part of ‘one in one out’ returns deal

The migrants were sent to France on two flights, including one which took place on Thursday

Will Durrant
Thursday 09 October 2025 13:51 EDT
First illegal migrants returned in group flights under new UK-France agreement

Nineteen migrants have been deported to France as part of the Government’s returns deal with France.

The migrants were sent to France on two flights, including one which took place on Thursday.

It follows seven deportations last month.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said flights across the Channel were “under way and ramping up”, sending migrants trying to cross into the UK by small boat a message that “if you come here illegally, you face being detained and removed, so think twice before making that journey”.

Ms Mahmood said: “We must put an end to these dangerous crossings which put lives at risk and money in the pockets of criminal gangs.

“The contrast couldn’t be clearer. The last government’s Rwanda scheme took years and cost hundreds of millions of pounds, and failed to forcefully remove a single person.

“In a matter of weeks, we’ve returned 26 through our historic agreement with France.

“With flights to France now under way and ramping up, we are sending out a clear message: if you come here illegally, you face being detained and removed, so think twice before making that journey.”

