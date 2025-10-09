19 migrants deported to France as part of ‘one in one out’ returns deal
The migrants were sent to France on two flights, including one which took place on Thursday
Nineteen migrants have been deported to France as part of the Government’s returns deal with France.
It follows seven deportations last month.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said flights across the Channel were “under way and ramping up”, sending migrants trying to cross into the UK by small boat a message that “if you come here illegally, you face being detained and removed, so think twice before making that journey”.
Ms Mahmood said: “We must put an end to these dangerous crossings which put lives at risk and money in the pockets of criminal gangs.
“The contrast couldn’t be clearer. The last government’s Rwanda scheme took years and cost hundreds of millions of pounds, and failed to forcefully remove a single person.
“In a matter of weeks, we’ve returned 26 through our historic agreement with France.
