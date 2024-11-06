Two bodies found as more than 50 migrants rescued in English Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Two bodies have been found adrift at sea after More than 50 migrants were rescued in the English Channel.

A rescue operation was launched after a boat got into difficulty because of engine failure off the coast of northern France, overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

A total of 51 people were rescued and dropped at the quayside at Boulogne-sur-Mer where they were attended to by emergency services, a spokesperson for the French maritime prefecture said.

Meanwhile, a ferry reported to French authorities that a body had been seen adrift off the coast of Calais on Tuesday, which prompted a search by a patrol boat which discovered two bodies in total.

It is not confirmed whether the bodies found were migrants, who were taken to the quayside in Calais, and an investigation has been opened by the Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor’s office.

Before the latest report, the number of people who have died while trying to cross the Channel this year stands at 50, according to incidents recorded by the French coastguard.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) also reports 11 more migrant deaths believed to be linked to crossing attempts so far in 2024, separate to Tuesday’s incident.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Refugee charities have previously said deaths in the Channel have become “appallingly regular” and have urged the Government to establish safe, alternative routes to stop more fatalities of people trying to make the dangerous crossing.

It comes as 263 people arrived in the UK after making the journey in four boats on Wednesday, according to latest Home Office figures, bringing the provisional total for the year so far to 31,535.

A ringleader of a “prolific” people smuggling gang thought to be behind 10,000 Channel crossings was also jailed for 15 years on Tuesday, with a string of other members also convicted.

A court in Lille, northern France, found 18 defendants guilty after a trial.

The group was prosecuted in the wake of a 2022 police operation across Europe which led to dozens of arrests in Britain, France, Germany and the Netherlands, with more than 100 boats, 1,000 life jackets, engines and cash being seized.

The convictions come after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Government will “treat people smugglers like terrorists” as he announced a further £75 million for his border security command during a speech at the Interpol general assembly in Glasgow.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has not committed to a target or timeframe for curbing Channel crossings but pledged the Government would “try and make progress as rapidly as possible”.