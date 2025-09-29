More than 100 charities call for home secretary to stop ‘scapegoating’ migrants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100 charities have accused ministers of fuelling division by “scapegoating” migrants rather than tackling the UK’s real problems.

In an open letter to the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, the coalition of organisations, including Oxfam, Save the Children, Shelter, Barnardo’s and the Trussell Trust, called on the government to tackle longstanding issues such as poverty, housing shortages and NHS delays.

It claimed that blaming migrants for the problems facing the UK “will do nothing to tackle these structural issues”.

“The government wants to deliver growth and renew Britain. This requires tackling issues such as [the] growing extreme inequality, underfunded councils, lack of investment in quality housing, a crumbling NHS, the climate emergency and polluted waters,” the letter stated.

“Targeting refugees will do nothing to tackle these structural issues or improve people’s lives. It only serves as a dangerous smokescreen to scapegoat the most vulnerable and distract from the very real dangers to our society.”

Shabana Mahmood replaced Yvette Cooper as home secretary earlier this month ( PA )

The charities warned that hostile rhetoric was not only misleading but dangerous. They highlighted repeated demonstrations outside asylum hotels over the summer, where far-right groups have displayed racist banners and clashed with anti-racism campaigners, as well as a rally earlier this month in London organised by Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – which drew crowds of over 100,000.

The charities said such incidents were a stark reminder of how inflammatory language from politicians can filter down into communities.

“Anger and division will never satisfy voters in the long term. They cause tensions in our communities, dividing us and tearing the social fabric of our society,” the letter read.

“We have seen what happens when this is allowed to escalate, such as last year’s racist riots, this year’s disturbing demonstrations outside asylum accommodation sites, and the most recent far-right rally in London promoting racism and hate speech, which record numbers attended.”

Ms Mahmood replaced Yvette Cooper as home secretary earlier this month after the resignation of deputy prime minister Angela Rayner triggered a major cabinet reshuffle. Ms Cooper was moved to the Foreign Office.

As the summer of protests against the use of asylum hotels progressed, Labour continued to lose popularity, according to the polls. Ms Mahmood’s move to the Home Office is seen as Sir Keir Starmer’s attempt to bring this issue under control.