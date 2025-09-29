More than 100 charities call for home secretary to stop ‘scapegoating’ migrants
The letter claimed that blaming migrants for societal issues had sown ‘anger and division’ in the community
More than 100 charities have accused ministers of fuelling division by “scapegoating” migrants rather than tackling the UK’s real problems.
In an open letter to the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, the coalition of organisations, including Oxfam, Save the Children, Shelter, Barnardo’s and the Trussell Trust, called on the government to tackle longstanding issues such as poverty, housing shortages and NHS delays.
It claimed that blaming migrants for the problems facing the UK “will do nothing to tackle these structural issues”.
“The government wants to deliver growth and renew Britain. This requires tackling issues such as [the] growing extreme inequality, underfunded councils, lack of investment in quality housing, a crumbling NHS, the climate emergency and polluted waters,” the letter stated.
“Targeting refugees will do nothing to tackle these structural issues or improve people’s lives. It only serves as a dangerous smokescreen to scapegoat the most vulnerable and distract from the very real dangers to our society.”
The charities warned that hostile rhetoric was not only misleading but dangerous. They highlighted repeated demonstrations outside asylum hotels over the summer, where far-right groups have displayed racist banners and clashed with anti-racism campaigners, as well as a rally earlier this month in London organised by Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – which drew crowds of over 100,000.
The charities said such incidents were a stark reminder of how inflammatory language from politicians can filter down into communities.
“Anger and division will never satisfy voters in the long term. They cause tensions in our communities, dividing us and tearing the social fabric of our society,” the letter read.
“We have seen what happens when this is allowed to escalate, such as last year’s racist riots, this year’s disturbing demonstrations outside asylum accommodation sites, and the most recent far-right rally in London promoting racism and hate speech, which record numbers attended.”
Ms Mahmood replaced Yvette Cooper as home secretary earlier this month after the resignation of deputy prime minister Angela Rayner triggered a major cabinet reshuffle. Ms Cooper was moved to the Foreign Office.
As the summer of protests against the use of asylum hotels progressed, Labour continued to lose popularity, according to the polls. Ms Mahmood’s move to the Home Office is seen as Sir Keir Starmer’s attempt to bring this issue under control.
