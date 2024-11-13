Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A French-born man found dead at a UK immigration detention centre is believed to have died from unnatural causes, according to a coroner.

Theophile Kaliviotis was in custody at Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick Airport, awaiting deportation, when he was discovered unresponsive by staff on 27 October, an inquest opening heard on Wednesday.

Coroner’s court assistant Ken Jewell stated: “The staff found Mr. Kaliviotis in an unresponsive state. Despite their best efforts, Mr. Kaliviotis could not be resuscitated and sadly died at Brook House.”

The hearing in Brighton was told that the 26-year-old was born in France, and a post-mortem examination was “unable to ascertain a medical cause of death.”

West Sussex, Brighton, and Hove area coroner Joseph Turner said he was required to open the inquest, noting: “I have reason to believe the circumstances of his death are unnatural.”

Brook House, which is near Gatwick, is used as detention space for people whose asylum claims have been rejected, some whose asylum claims are still being considered, and foreign nationals who have served a sentence in UK prison.

The removal centre, which opened in March 2009, is operated by Serco on behalf of the Home Office and has space for around 500 detainees. It has the same security as a Category B prison.

While most detainees are held at the site for just a few weeks, some can be there for over two years.

Interested parties notified of the inquest proceedings include Brook House, Sussex Police, the Home Office, Practice Plus Group, Serco, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, and a family member.

A further hearing is scheduled for 13 May 2025.