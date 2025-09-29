Single boat carrying record 125 migrants crosses Channel to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A record 125 migrants crossed the English Channel to the UK on a single vessel on Saturday, marking the highest number ever recorded on one boat.

The group travelled from France, according to PA news agency reports. This figure surpasses the previous record set in August, when 106 individuals arrived on what was described as a "mega dinghy".

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “These small boats crossings are utterly unacceptable and the vile people smugglers behind them are wreaking havoc on our borders.

“Thanks to our deal with France, people crossing in small boats can be detained and the first removals have now begun.

“Protecting the UK border is my priority as Home Secretary and I will explore all options to restore order to our immigration system.”

Several people have been removed to France under the UK Government’s “one in, one out” deal.

open image in gallery Small boats and outboard motors used by people thought to be migrants to cross the Channel from France at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA )

It is part of Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to “smash the gangs” that smuggle migrants to the UK and deter people from making the journey.

The number of migrant arrivals on small boats has topped 33,000 in 2025 so far, marking a record for this point in the year since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.

Saturday saw 895 people arrive in 12 boats.

A child reportedly died off the French coast on Sunday morning while attempting to cross the Channel in a small boat.

It came a day after two women died attempting to cross to the UK in a separate incident off the northern coast of France.

According to the Nord Littoral website, an investigation was launched into the latest death which happened at about 6.30am on Sunday at Ecault beach, in Saint-Etienne-au-Mont.

It also said 48 migrants were cared for by emergency services but the boat carried on across the Channel.

Cecile Gressier, the prosecutor in Boulogne-sur-Mer, told the local media website: “An investigation has been opened to determine the conditions of death. The age and nationality of the victim are not determined.”

The deaths of the two women, reported to be from Somalia, happened after about 100 people had left northern France for the UK in a makeshift boat overnight on Friday into Saturday, French media said.

Around 60 people were rescued from the overnight incident and a couple and their child with moderate hypothermia were taken to a hospital in Boulogne, the reports said.

The incident happened south of the Neufchatel-Hardelot beaches between Boulogne and Le Touquet.

French newspaper La Voix Du Nord said the two women were at least the 20th Channel crossings deaths so far this year.

Last year, 50 people died while trying to cross the Channel, according to incidents recorded by the French coastguard, in what is considered the deadliest year since the crisis unfolded.

The International Organisation for Migration has also reported several more migrant deaths believed to be linked to crossing attempts in 2024 and this year.