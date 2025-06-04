What are the transport projects being funded in the spending review?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Public transport projects across the North and Midlands are to be backed by the Treasury as part of a £15.6 billion package for mayoral authorities.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the schemes being funded.

– A new tram network in Leeds

Leeds is the largest city in western Europe without a mass transit system, with proposals to reinstate trams ongoing for decades.

The Leeds Supertram project first emerged in the 1980s but was dropped in 2005.

The Conservative government gave its support for Leeds to have a mass transit system in the integrated rail plan published in November 2021, to coincide with the decision to axe the planned HS2 extension to the city.

Services on a tram network are expected to launch in the mid-2030s and will link Leeds with Bradford and other areas.

– Extension of Birmingham’s tram network

The West Midlands Metro will be extended from Birmingham city centre to a new sports quarter in Bordesley Green.

This will be the first phase of West Midlands mayor Richard Parker’s ambition to deliver mass transit from east Birmingham to north Solihull.

– Enhancing Greater Manchester’s tram network

New Metrolink stops will be opened in Bury and Oldham, and the line will be extended to Stockport.

Also, the city’s public transport Bee Network will become fully electric by 2030, including through the purchase of 1,000 new electric buses.

– Extending the Tyne and Wear Metro

The tram network will be extended from Newcastle to Sunderland via Washington.

– Improvements to buses in the Liverpool City Region

New rapid bus routes will serve Liverpool John Lennon Airport and both Liverpool and Everton’s football stadiums.

– Expanding Middlesbrough railway station

A third platform will be built at the station to boost capacity.

– A new mass transit system to connect Derby and Nottingham

This will feature road, rail and bus improvements across the Trent Arc corridor.