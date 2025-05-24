EU trade chief calls for ‘mutual respect’ after Trump tariff threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The EU’s trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said the bloc will secure a trade deal with the US in “good faith” guided by “mutual respect, not threats”.

US President Donald Trump threatened to slap 50% tariffs on all EU goods sent to the United States.

After a call with US trade representative Jamieson Greer and commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, Mr Sefcovic said on Friday night the 27-member union was “fully engaged, committed to securing a deal that works for both”.

“EU-US trade is unmatched & must be guided by mutual respect, not threats,” he wrote in a post on X.

“We stand ready to defend our interests.”

On Friday, Mr Trump claimed the talks were “going nowhere” and said he was recommending that the 50% tariff rate come into effect on June 1.

Shares fell in the US, EU and UK following Mr Trump’s latest threats on tariffs.

Irish Premier Micheal Martin said the move by Mr Trump had come as a “surprise”, noting that the EU was engaging in “good faith” with the United States to agree a deal on trade.

The president also announced he would be imposing a 25% tariff on all Apple iPhones manufactured outside the US. He warned that tariffs were also coming for other foreign-manufactured smartphones.

Mr Martin warned of the consequences if such levels of tariffs were imposed.

“This is a surprise, because there was a pause until early July,” he told RTE.

“Everybody in the European Union is acting in good faith and wants a negotiated settlement with the United States.

“The trading relationship between the European Union and the United States is the most dynamic and largest in the world, so tariffs of that height or scale would be extremely disruptive and would create even wider disruption across the global economy.”