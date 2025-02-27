Irish premier cancels visit to meet political leaders in Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Irish premier has cancelled a visit to meet political leaders in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Micheal Martin was due to travel to Belfast to hold meetings with First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, as well as the leaders of the Alliance Party and the SDLP.

Sources in Belfast said that officials from Mr Martin’s office cancelled the visit early on Thursday morning, stating that he had “urgent international business” to address which occurred overnight.

The Department of Taoiseach said the trip was cancelled “due to a schedule change”.

It was to be Mr Martin’s first visit to Northern Ireland as Taoiseach since he was reappointed to the role.

Mr Martin was due to deliver a keynote address at the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor Summit at the International Convention Centre in Belfast.

It was planned that he would then travel to Stormont Castle where Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly would host a meeting.

The Fianna Fail leader was then to make his way to Parliament Buildings where he was to be greeted by the Speaker of the Assembly, Edwin Poots, which would have been followed by a meeting with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Claire Hanna.

Speaking before the cancelled visit, Mr Martin said: “I am very much looking forward to my first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming Taoiseach again, to meet with the First Minister and deputy First Minister and other political leaders.

“It is also a good opportunity to address the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor Summit, on the back of ambitious new funding for Shared Island initiatives to unlock potential in sustainable tourism, arts and culture, and economic growth.”